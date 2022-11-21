Defense Forces | The Navy’s main war exercise begins in the Gulf of Finland and the Archipelago Sea – including international forces

In the international Freezing Winds 22 exercise, ships and troops from, among others, Germany, France, the United States and Sweden are involved.

Navy The main fall war exercise Freezing Winds 22, led by Troops from the Army and Air Force, as well as plenty of international partners, will participate in the week-long naval exercise.

A total of 23 combat ships, supply and support ships and transport boats and coastal and land forces are participating in the exercise. The total strength of the exercise is about 5,000 people.

The goal is to practice international joint operations in the conditions of the Finnish coast and the Baltic Sea, and to train the Maritime Forces in giving and receiving international aid.

International color will be brought to the exercise by NATO’s permanent ship division SNMG1, which includes three ships from the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, and the mine countermeasures division SNMCMG1 and its three ships from Germany and the Netherlands.

In addition, there is a US Marine detachment, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer from the United States, the minesweeper FGS Dillingen from Germany, and the frigate Chevalier Paul and the minesweeper Croix Du Sud from France.

From Sweden, the Visby-class corvettes HMS Härnösand and HMS Helsingborg and the Gothenburg-class HMS Gävle will participate in the exercise.

Flight operations is active throughout the exercise in the area of ​​Southern Finland and the Northern Baltic Sea. In addition to the Finnish planes and helicopters, the US maritime surveillance plane P8 Poseidon is included, which is designed, among other things, to fight submarines.

The Freezing Winds 22 exercise ends on December 2nd.