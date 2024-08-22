Defense Forces | The most seriously ill conscripts in intensive care: Adenovirus is raging in the Kainuu brigade

Defense forces|Usually, the disease caused by adenovirus is not serious, but at worst the symptoms have taken their toll.

Adenovirus booming among conscripts in the Kainuu brigade.

Out of the more than 2,000 soldiers serving in Kajaani, around 900 have visited the garrison health center this week due to colds, coughs or other respiratory infection symptoms, says the brigade’s chief of staff, lieutenant colonel Jukka Vuorisalmi.

“In a relationship, that’s a huge amount.”

Most of them have not been tested, but according to Vuorisalmi, dozens of tests have been done this and last week. 85 percent of those tested have contracted adenovirus, says Vuorisalmi.

“It gives an indication of how much it occurs.”

At worst, the disease has taken conscripts to the intensive care unit. About 20 have been hospitalized this week and last week, says Vuorisalmi.

A few of them have been in intensive care, and one was in intensive care on Thursday, he says.

According to the chief of staff, the situation was still lacking on Wednesday. At that time he commented in the media, that there would be no one in the hospital.

Adenovirus is a common virus that circulates in Finland every year. It often causes a sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough and stomach symptoms.

A viral wave the scale means that many people cough and blow their nose in their own room.

The rest ward of the garrison has places for the sick, but the ward is full, says Vuorisalmi.

The brigade’s sports hall has been turned into a temporary rest ward on Thursday for those in need of treatment and health monitoring. According to Vuorisalmi, about ten patients had been referred there on Thursday, but there is room for more than a hundred in total.

There are tent beds in the hall and lung function is tested three times a day with an oxygen saturation test, says Vuorisalmi.

Efforts have been made to collect other sick people from the still healthy ones into their own shelters as far as possible. However, there are not unlimited spaces, Vuorisalmi admits.

What kind of a chance for the healthy to stay healthy?

What makes the situation difficult is that the disease can germinate for two weeks, says Vuorisalmi.

“The disease carrier can therefore be symptom-free for an embarrassingly long time”

The measures aim to curb the spread of the disease, says Vuorisalmi.

The aim is to limit exposures in the same way as during the corona virus. You have to wear masks indoors and, for example, when eating, you are advised to sit only at your own group’s table.

Ten have been ordered to recover at home, but now, according to Vuorisalmi, they are rather being referred to the rest ward so that the disease does not spread at home.

Disease has spread rapidly in the last couple of weeks, Vuorisalmi says. According to him, the virus was not detected at all in the tests of the new recruits in early July.

The Kainuu brigade had an adenovirus wave last spring as well, but this time the epidemic is worse, according to the chief of staff. According to him, there have been worse situations in other troops departments in the past, but he considers such a violent wave of viruses to be quite rare.

“It’s coming for the second time in the same year, and this end of August is not typical for the timing,” he says.

“This basic oatmeal is not like that.”

Negative there has been a lot of feedback on the treatment of the virus situation, Vuorisalmi admits. The management has at least been accused of delay and of not taking all reported symptoms seriously enough.

“I can’t deny that feedback, but I don’t think that anyone would have intentionally tried to cause harm.”

The brigade has also received angry feedback on social media from the parents of the sick.

The feedback is unpleasant to read, but it is taken seriously, says the chief of staff.

According to him, measures were taken as soon as the situation became clear. If it had been realized that the virus was making a comeback earlier, measures would certainly have been taken earlier, he says.

The situation is now constantly evaluated, says the chief of staff.

Adenovirus spread by contact or droplet infection, especially in spaces where there are many people close together. The incubation period is from a couple of days to a couple of weeks.

Hand washing protects against infections. Most of the diseases caused by the virus are mild.

Other pathogens are also on the move. Some conscripts have also been diagnosed with mycoplasma or corona infections, Vuorisalmi says.