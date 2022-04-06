Defense Forces The military got everything it asked for from the government – what to do with the extra money? Press conference live at 12 noon

The Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) and the Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, Timo Kivinen, will hold a press conference at 12 noon.

Government more detailed information on the uses of the additional money promised to the national defense will be available today when the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) and Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen hold a joint press conference. In its framework debate yesterday, the government approved a proposal made by the Ministry of Defense and the Finnish Defense Forces for additional investments as such.

HS shows a live broadcast of the press conference beginning at 12 noon.

A total of around € 2.2 billion will be allocated to defense funding over the period 2023-2026. Next year, the appropriations for the Defense Forces will be increased by just under EUR 800 million, and in 2024–2026 by approximately EUR 408–536 million per year.

In addition, already in the second supplementary budget in the spring, the budget for defense will be increased by about EUR 700 million this year.

Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that strengthening defense capabilities will mean, among other things, improving the security of the material in use, procuring material and ammunition, and increasing refresher exercises and personnel.

With regard to the increase in operating expenses, the number of personnel in the Defense Forces will be increased by 500 person-years in the next few years, as agreed in the Defense Report. The staff increases will start this year. The number of contract soldiers will be increased by about 180–230 person-years from the current 350-person-years.

The number of reservists invited to rehearsal exercises each year will increase by 10,000 from the current 19,300 reservists, the Ministry of Defense said.

The extra money to be spent on armaments procurement in the next few years, including this spring’s supplementary budget, will rise to around € 2 billion. According to the Ministry of Defense, this money will be used to acquire, among other things, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, equipment for an individual fighter, artillery ammunition, field maintenance material and missiles for naval and air defense.