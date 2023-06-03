Defense Forces | The military exercise has interfered with the radio transmissions – they are hatching the heroes’ horses

Yle’s security manager Jyrki Guttorm thinks that it is a disturbance caused in connection with a Defense Forces exercise.

Conscripts the end-of-war exercise has caused interference to radio broadcasts in the capital region and Eastern Uusimaa.

According to the Defense Forces, the exercise will last until Monday. A radio license has been granted for the frequencies 89.2 and 97.1 megahertz.

During the week, the channels have heard, among other things, so-called hero talk.

The purpose of the training radio is to distribute an air control report, which is used to practice sharing the location of the opponent to the training troops.

Yle’s safety manager Steep Guttorm thinks that it is a disturbance situation caused in connection with the exercise of the Defense Forces. The reason why the transmission may interfere with another operator’s frequency may be technical. Guttorm does not believe that this kind of disruption would be appropriate.

“The defense forces do not consciously use the same transmission frequencies as Yleisradio or commercial radios.”

“Those responsible for the exercise use the frequencies between the channels. Although the transmission powers are small, they can sometimes be heard through the transmitter stations and depending on the recipient’s location,” he says.

Radio broadcasts has disturbed the Sapeli 23 exercise led by the Kaarti Jääkäririkmenti. The combat training is the end-of-war training for the conscript leaders, the readiness unit, military drivers and the conscripts who started their service in January and are being trained for crew duties.

The defense forces apply for permits for FM broadcasts for a certain period of time in connection with training activities. In Finland, licenses for radio broadcasts are granted by Traficom.