Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Defense Forces | The Kontio 22 military exercise of the Maavoiime starts on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

8,000 soldiers are participating in the military exercise.

Land Forces the main military exercise Kontio 22 starts on Friday in North Karelia. According to the Army’s press release, a total of 8,000 soldiers will participate in the exercise. About 2,000 of them are reservists. About 1,400 vehicles are also involved in the exercise.

According to the Finnish Army, the Kainuu, Pori and Karelia brigades and the Armored Brigade make up the main part of the training group. There are also participants from Uti’s jaeger regiment, the Air Force and the Border Guard. International forces will not participate in the exercise.

The military exercise lasts a week, so it ends on Friday, December 2.

#Defense #Forces #Kontio #military #exercise #Maavoiime #starts #Friday

See also  Bad Role Models: When Parents Are Afraid of Conflict - Insomniac
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vatican court hears secretly recorded phone call between cardinal and pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.