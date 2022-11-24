Defense Forces | The Kontio 22 military exercise of the Maavoiime starts on Friday

8,000 soldiers are participating in the military exercise.

Land Forces the main military exercise Kontio 22 starts on Friday in North Karelia. According to the Army’s press release, a total of 8,000 soldiers will participate in the exercise. About 2,000 of them are reservists. About 1,400 vehicles are also involved in the exercise.

According to the Finnish Army, the Kainuu, Pori and Karelia brigades and the Armored Brigade make up the main part of the training group. There are also participants from Uti’s jaeger regiment, the Air Force and the Border Guard. International forces will not participate in the exercise.

The military exercise lasts a week, so it ends on Friday, December 2.