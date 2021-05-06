Defense Forces The jet of helicopters wondered in Helsinki in the evening, the training of the Defense Forces and the authorities will continue on Thursday

A co-operation exercise between the Defense Forces and the authorities is underway in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

Defense Forces the exercise caused a commotion in Helsinki on Wednesday night, and the origins of the noise were wondered, for example, in Facebook’s neighborhood groups. It was a training event for the Uti Jaeger Regiment helicopter battalion, the Defense Forces are told.

NH90 and MD500 helicopters of the Defense Forces flew over the Helsinki metropolitan area on Wednesday night.

In addition, an all-week exercise between the Defense Forces and the authorities is underway, which may cause a commotion in the metropolitan area on Thursday. According to the Defense Forces, operations focus on the sea area and the Porvoo and Kirkkonummi areas.

The co-operation exercise is an exercise in special maritime situations. The aim is to improve cooperation between the defense forces and the authorities, as well as the preparedness to respond to potential threats on the coast and in the maritime area.

Similar training events are held in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area a few times a year.

In addition to the Defense Forces, the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, the Southeast Finland Border Guard Guard Squadron and the Helsinki Police Department will take part in this week’s exercise.