Defense Forces | The invitations start on Tuesday, it’s the turn of men born in 2005

The deterioration of the physical and mental condition of young people is expected to be seen in the garrisons.

Conscription start tomorrow Tuesday. Almost 37,000 conscripts participate in convocation events.

The size of the draft age class is expected to grow slightly over the next five years, says the captain of the Army staff Timo Miettinen for STT.

“After that, the number will decrease until 2037,” says Miettinen.

The reason for the decrease in the number of those subject to a call-up is the general decrease in age groups.

This fall, men born in 2005 are on call. In addition, people who were excluded from the invitations from previous years without a legal obstacle, as well as people who have been ordered to be re-inspected, will participate in the invitations, says Maavoimat in its press release.

Women’s the popularity of voluntary service has grown in recent years. The number of women applying for employment has stabilized at over a thousand per year.

The application for women’s voluntary military service is currently underway and will end on January 15, 2024.

In the autumn of next year, combining men’s call-ups and women’s voluntary military service selection events at the same time will be tried in Lapland, Uusimaa and Häme. In the future, we will try to organize joint events, which will be implemented with the invitation reform that is being worked on.

Thoughtful says that the deterioration of the physical condition of young people is still visible in the garrisons. The trend of deteriorating condition of conscripts has continued for decades, and the condition of young people is predicted to deteriorate even further.

According to a forecast model made by the UKK Institute, the National Defense University, the Defense Forces and the Universities of Jyväskylä and Tampere, in 2040 only six percent of 30-year-olds will have a good endurance condition.

Miettinen also highlights the deterioration of young people’s psychological well-being that is generally visible in society.

“Identifying these phenomena makes it possible to support the well-being of young people during the service. Through the invitations, the entire male age group is reached, and they can discuss the issues they are thinking about with youth workers in addition to the personnel of the Defense Forces.

Invitation events for men will be held in 244 locations this fall. Eligibility for service is determined in invitations, and a decision on service is made based on that.