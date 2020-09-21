Defense Forces The international major war exercise will be replaced by a national main war exercise, says the Ministry of Defense

Upgrade
The international major war exercise will be replaced by a national main war exercise, says the Ministry of Defense

September 21, 2020
The Arctic Lock exercise was scheduled to take place in May-June 2021 and was to be the Defense Forces ’largest exercise of the year, with a significant share of international co-operation, the release said.

Defense Forces the 2021 main war exercise Arctic Lock will be replaced by a national main war exercise, the Ministry of Defense informs. It was scheduled to take place in May-June 2021 and was to be the largest exercise of the Defense Forces of the year, with a significant share of international co-operation. 13 partner countries and staff and observers from the EU and NATO had been invited, according to the press release.

“International training is important, but in this situation, it is even more important to keep the coronavirus under control. That is why it is justified to replace Arctic Lock with a national exercise, ”says the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen in the bulletin.

