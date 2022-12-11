Defense Forces | “The higher the officer, the higher the threshold for starting an investigation” – The professor pushes the bill

Criminal law professor Matti Tolvanen is concerned about the realization of objectivity when the military organization would increasingly investigate its own crimes.

To the General Staff proposed new rights and powers to investigate military crimes face criticism from a criminal law professor Matti from Tolvawho thinks that the bill made by the Ministry of Defense is not sufficiently justified.

From Tolvane, the Finnish Defense Forces would not need any more rights to investigate military crimes. He wonders why the Defense Forces wants more powers in the first place in a situation where it is supposed to focus on its main task of military national defense.

Currently, the General Staff only has the right to investigate military crimes, i.e. to take action when the crime has already occurred. In the draft law, it would also have the right to block and reveal them. Likewise, it could gain new secret means of information acquisition that it could use in its intelligence.

Read more: The General Staff is getting additional powers to investigate military crimes – the legality watchdog opposes the reform

The proposal would mean that the Finnish Defense Forces would itself investigate all crimes suspected to have been committed by regular personnel, conscripts and reservists, whereas currently they are also investigated by the police. There are around 3,000 such crimes per year, but they are mainly minor crimes.

It’s like shooting a mosquito with a cannon, summarizes Tolvanen.

Proposal according to him, would extend the competence of the Defense Forces to an area that in comparative countries such as the Nordic countries and Germany has traditionally belonged exclusively to the police.

It would also bring about a situation where the General Staff would monitor its own activities and it could alone decide whether to start a preliminary investigation or not.

In Tolvanen’s opinion, the Defense Forces could at least move to the same decentralized criminal investigation model that is used in police crimes, at least for those who are part of the staff. Their investigation is always led by the prosecutor, not the police themselves.

In Tolvanen’s opinion, such an arrangement would standardize the threshold for starting a preliminary investigation in military crimes.

“The current objectivity can be questioned, because it seems that the higher the officer, the higher the threshold for starting an investigation,” says Tolvanen.

With this, he refers to the five-year-old Lemmenjoki incident. In it, the then commander of the Air Force was convicted of a service offense when he delayed two months in making a request for an investigation after receiving information about the inappropriate behavior of the air force commander during the exercise.

Tolvanen gave a statement about the bill to the Officers’ Union, which also opposes the ministry’s intentions. Tolvanen was a prosecutor for a long time, also in military crimes, and is currently conducting a preliminary study on the needs of reforming the criminal intelligence laws on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior.

Also the ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen criticized the proposal in his statement. According to him, military crimes are not so exceptional in terms of their specific characteristics that their prevention should therefore be assigned to the General Staff.

One One of the reasons for the proposal is the property of the Defense Forces, such as weapons, which could attract criminals. Tolvanen believes that drug-related groups and organized crime, whose perpetrators the police already have knowledge of, would be interested in it.

That is why he believes that military intelligence belongs to the Defense Forces, crime prevention to the police.

The ministry’s proposal will probably only be dealt with by the next government and parliament.