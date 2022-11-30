Defense Forces | The General Staff is getting additional powers to investigate military crimes – the legality watchdog opposes the reform

The defense forces would no longer ask the police for help, but would mainly investigate suspected crimes themselves.

General Headquarters may get completely new rights and powers to prevent, uncover and investigate military crimes if the draft law drafted by the Ministry of Defense comes into force.

Currently, the General Staff only has the right to investigate military crimes, i.e. to take action when the crime has already occurred. In the new law, it would also have the right to block and reveal them.

At the same time, the proposal would mean that the General Staff would transfer fewer and fewer military crimes to the police for investigation.

According to the proposal, preventing and uncovering military crimes requires knowledge of the special features of the Defense Forces’ operations, so the officers of the General Staff have the best conditions for this. Regular recourse to the police is not a viable solution.

The Defense Forces annually investigates a few thousand suspected crimes in which the suspects are regular personnel or performing military service.

They are mostly minor glitches, such as wrongly recorded working hours and cartridges forgotten in the box. Serious are, for example aggravated theft and embezzlement, but absolute convictions for them are very rare. Serious ones the cases are investigated by the legal department of the General Staff.

Same the proposal would also give the General Staff completely new powers to prevent and uncover crimes. According to it, the General Staff could, for example, use secret means of obtaining information, such as wiretapping, more independently than at present.

New powers would include covert activities, covert activities in the information network and information source activities. On the police’s side, covert operations mean, for example, infiltrating and sneaking close to the target, even under the guise of a false identity.

Covert activities would be possible when it comes to crimes related to intelligence activities aimed at Finland and activities that endanger the purpose of military national defense.

We see good in the proposal also because it would strengthen a credible national defense. The General Staff would have the entire toolkit at its disposal when it would prevent and reveal crimes that endanger intelligence and military national defense against Finland.

Senior Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Anna Gau justifies the proposal with a more effective implementation of criminal responsibility. The right of the General Staff to prevent and expose military crimes would be important, for example, to prevent the embezzlement of weapons and ammunition.

The same situation would apply to confidential information. The new rights could be used to prevent its spread.

Undercover he justifies that it is not appropriate for the police to perform it on behalf of the Defense Forces, because the operation requires thorough knowledge of the Defense Forces.

About the proposal a lot of criticism has also been given.

One of the most important words becomes ombudsman From Petri Jääskeläinenwho does not see that there are sufficient grounds for extending the powers.

“The police are constantly investigating criminal cases involving operating environments and crime types with many special features, and I don’t see that military crimes are so exceptional in terms of their special features that their combat should therefore be assigned to the General Staff,” states Jääskeläinen.

The officers’ union is concerned and asks if there is a necessary need for coercive powers.

“There should be clear data available on what problems have been associated with the current regulation. Now, at least, it has not been presented in the draft of the government’s presentation. It is only superficially stated that the police would not know how to use secret means of coercion in crime prevention, which falls within the scope of the Defense Forces,” states the union.

Jääskeläinen also considers it problematic that the same authority has intelligence and crime prevention powers.

“I think the development should go in the direction that crime prevention would belong to the police and the authority using intelligence powers would not participate in crime prevention and thus would have more crime prevention and detection tasks than investigation tasks.”

He thinks that it can be considered problematic if the Finnish Defense Forces itself investigates the official crimes of its own personnel. Neither does the police, whose investigation of suspected crimes is always led by the prosecutor.

He draws attention to the point where the preliminary investigation of a crime suspected to have been committed by an official of the Defense Intelligence Service would be done by the General Staff, i.e. the military intelligence authority itself.

“Taking into account the nature of military intelligence, I think that in these situations the preliminary investigation should always be given to the police. This should apply not only to the intelligence department of the Defense Forces but also to the intelligence department of the General Staff. Even the consideration of whether there is reason to suspect a crime in the case should belong to the police.”

Ministerial Gau says that attempts have been made to take Jääskeläinen’s views into account.

“But these new powers have been seen as important, so no changes have been made to them,” he says.

Of course, the proposal also gets support in this world situation, for example from the Päällystöliito.

“It can be assumed that Finland’s membership in NATO and the changes in the security environment that have taken place in the surrounding area will increase illegal operational information acquisition in information networks. At the moment, the defense forces’ crime prevention lacks the ability to operate independently in the online world,” the association believes.

The Finnish Bar Association also considers the proposals appropriate. According to it, information source activities could be needed by the Defense Forces to uncover espionage crimes. But according to the union, it would be difficult if it had to ask for the help of another authority.

Correction 11/30/2022 at 1:50 p.m.: It is about the statement given by ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen, not the statement of deputy ombudsman Pasi Pölönen, as was erroneously read earlier in the story.