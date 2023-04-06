Defense Forces | The former human resources manager who intervened in suspected abuse was charged

The former personnel manager of the Navy was charged with breaching official secrecy.

Prosecutor has filed charges against the officer who served as the personnel manager of the Navy for breach of official secrecy. The charge was filed on Thursday.

It’s the Commodore Pekka from Varjoswhich, according to Lännen Media, has intervened in the suspected inappropriate actions of high-ranking officers of the Defense Forces.

Special Prosecutor Krista Mannerhovi barely commented on the charge to STT, but according to him, it is related to one individual case. According to Mannerhov, the accused has not denied the procedure, but has denied its unfairness.

“So we disagree on whether it was allowed to do that or not,” says Mannerhovi.

The military rank of commodore in the Navy corresponds to the military rank of colonel in the Army and Air Force. Due to the status of the accused, the case is heard as the first instance in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal confirmed to STT that the charge has been registered, but no hearing date has been set for it. The exact contents of the charge will become public when the case starts in court.

STT publishes the name of the accused, because the accusation is related to his activities in a high position.

The West In an interview he gave to the media in 2020, Varjonen said that he had brought up suspicions of abuse within the Defense Forces General Staff.

Some of the suspected abuses have also been discussed in public, and since then Varjonen said that he had been interrogated by the police. At the time, he said that he felt that he was the subject of a preliminary investigation after addressing the grievances he had observed as a civil servant.

According to Lännen Media, Varjonen has since resigned from the Defense Forces.