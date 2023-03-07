Defense Forces | The exercise of the Defense Forces can be seen and heard in Helsinki

In Uusimaa, the street scene shows armored vehicles, and shooting may be heard.

3.3. 11:51 am | Updated 8:45

Uusimaa a big local defense exercise of the Kaarti Jääkärirykment has started in the region, which can also be seen in Helsinki.

The Kehä 23 local defense exercise, led by the Guard’s Jääkärirykment, will take place from the 2nd to the 10th. March in the Helsinki, Vantaa, Sipoo and Tuusula regions.

About 1,250 people participate in the exercises: conscripts, reservists and staff. There are more than 800 reservist participants. The exercise includes training in cooperation between authorities at the local level, the aim of which is to develop the mutual operational capabilities of the authorities.

With the Helsinki Police, the City of Helsinki, Helen, Helsinki Region Transport, Helsinki Region Environmental Services, the City of Helsinki Rescue Service and Vuosaari Port are participating in the exercise.

In addition, the special clearing unit from the REO Karelian Brigade and the military police units from the Coastal Brigade and the Naval Academy will participate in the exercise.

Training troops are equipped with combat equipment, including an assault rifle. Paint departments can also wear civilian clothes. The staff wears yellow warning vests over the terrain suit. About 200 vehicles are involved in the exercise, among which there are also armored vehicles.

In part training ammunition is used at the training sites, which may cause noise in the vicinity of the training sites. More precise places and times will be published in the Finnish Army’s noise bulletin.

Local defense exercises are organized twice a year in different parts of Finland. They emphasize the development of the performance of local forces and the practice of cooperation with different authorities.

The matter was clarified on 5.3. at 10:57 p.m.: Edited the wording of the entry “tanks are visible in the street view” to match the body text wording “armored vehicles”.