Defense Forces | The deputy commander of NATO’s European forces visited Finland

NATO Deputy Commander, European Forces, Admiral Sir Keith Blount has visited Finland, Puolustusvoimat says in its press release. The visit is hosted by November 29–December 1. Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vesa Virtanen.

During the visit, Admiral Blount familiarized himself with the activities of conscripts and reservists in the Repo 23 exercise in Lappeenranta. A total of 4,000 people from various units of the Defense Forces and the Border Guard took part in the exercise led by the Karelian Brigade. About a thousand of the training group were reservists.

In addition to the Repo 23 exercise, Admiral Blount visited the Nuijamaa border guard station, where he got to know the operations of the Southeastern Finland Border Guard and the prevailing border situation.

“It is of the utmost importance to us that we get NATO’s highest military leadership familiar with our defense system and our capabilities. It creates the conditions for the joint military capabilities of Finland and the alliance to be used appropriately, Lieutenant General Virtanen stated in the press release.

The visiting program also included discussions with the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense Esa Pulkkinen with.

Admiral Sir Keith Blount visited the Nordic countries for the first time in his new role. According to him, Finland will further strengthen NATO with its experience.

“It was impressive to see the skills of the Finnish reservists. The speed with which they can be called into service, their level of education and their strong will to defend the country. Finland’s conscription model together with skilled paid military personnel gives Finland a lot to be proud of. The alliance has strengthened significantly with Finland’s membership and is even safer because of it” , Admiral Blount stated, according to the release.