Defense Forces | The defense forces train in the inner city of Helsinki

Defense forces|The Defense Forces exercise lasts from Wednesday to Friday.

23.9. 10:32 am | Updated 6:05 am

in Helsinki may bump into armed soldiers in combat gear this week when the Defense Forces hold an exercise in the inner city area.

The exercise lasts from Wednesday to Friday and its focus is on Kaartinkaupunki, Puolustusvoimat says in its press release.

In addition to the soldiers of the Defense Forces, vehicles will participate in the exercise. Ships and aircraft may also participate in training events. Practice ammunition is not used in the exercise.