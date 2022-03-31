Defense Forces The Defense Forces tested a ground robot that could become a combat assistant for Finnish soldiers in the 2030s

The functions of the device on the rollers could be reconnaissance, troop maintenance, evacuation, or anti-tank armor.

It looks like a mini-sized tank without a tower or a giant crawler.

Actually, it is a kind of land robot that can be equipped with various means of warfare and that could be used by the Land Forces sometime in the 2030s.

This week, the Defense Forces have tested it in the cold and snowy conditions of the north in the training area of ​​the Kainuu Brigade in a project involving many other EU countries. The aim of the project is to get a working prototype of the device.

According to the official explanation, this is a research project called Integrated Modular Ground Systems (IMUGS) and developing the autonomous properties of unmanned systems as well as human-machine interaction.

“We are now exploring where such a conspiracy would be and looking at the needs of the Army in the 2030s. This is not about buying a ready-made device, but about developing a concept to get an idea of ​​the division of labor between man and machine, ”says the research director. Jyri Kosola From the General Staff.

In short, therefore, the project examines the possibilities of taking a person off a battlefield and allowing artificial intelligence or remote control to solve things.

“People may get the impression that this kind of stuff is quadrupling in the woods and shooting everything that moves, but it couldn’t be further from reality. That would be both unlawful and militarily useless. ”

Robot may be equipped with various sensors, demolition, demining or fire-fighting equipment, or weapons such as anti-tank missiles and machine guns, but for the time being it is being tested unarmed.

It could also evacuate patients or carry ammunition.

“Such can be sent from the enemy’s back sooner than from a human. It can lurk there for a long time and it doesn’t need maintenance during that time, ”Kosola describes.

“It’s a bit like a hunting dog or herd being told. It can go to a specific area and find the destination there itself. It doesn’t necessarily have to be driven by itself, but it knows for itself what kind of track it can drive so it doesn’t get stuck. ”

See also Young Brazilians discover the paper book The Defense Forces tested a device known as IMUGS in Kainuu this week.

Land robots could also operate in flocks if needed.

“One electronic harassment could be a particularly important task. A robot could take a risk in such a task sooner than a human because the harassment system could bring it closer to its target. ”

Much remains to be done in the project, especially in terms of its artificial intelligence capabilities and autonomy. Many Finnish technology companies are involved in the project.

For example, what the robot sees as a flat surface could be a field, a swamp, or a lake. Likewise, the bush or grass in front may look like a stone fence. In addition, snow, frost and other weather conditions add to their own. It is therefore essential to develop its autonomy so that it does not get caught up in the obstacles of the terrain.

Kosola believes that it will be ten years before the robot is on the ground.