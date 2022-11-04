Defense Forces | The conscript who received a gunshot wound to the head has died

The conscript who received a gunshot wound to the head has died.

To Kainu The conscript who was injured in the brigade on Thursday has died, says Puolustusvoimat in its press release.

On Thursday, the Finnish Defense Forces announced that there had been a firearms accident in the Kainuu brigade, in which a conscript had received a gunshot wound to the head. According to the release of the Oulu Police Department, it was a malicious shooting.

The accident happened in the Kainuu brigade at the shooting range at ten o’clock in the morning. After the accident, the conscript was taken to Kuopio University Hospital. According to a press release from the Defense Forces, the conscript died in the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

On the shooting range basic shooting with assault rifles, part of the conscript training of the 3rd jaeger company, was underway. No other persons were involved in the situation that led to the accident.

At the shooting range, there were 27 conscripts training under the guidance of a trainer who is part of the staff, the police say in their release.

Target shots had been fired before the damage shot. The actual exercise was about to begin, and the weapons were loaded with cartridges, when the conscript’s own assault rifle went off for an unknown reason, with the result that the bullet hit him in the head.

The conscript immediately received first aid from his service colleagues and the medical man who was there, the police say.

Police does not suspect anyone of a crime in the case, the release states.

According to current information, the shooting was organized according to instructions and regulations, and nothing unusual had happened before the damage. The others on the track only became aware of the situation when the assault rifle went off.

According to the police, the trainer was behind the shooters, and he didn’t notice anything unusual in the situation either.

The police are continuing to investigate the case by, among other things, sending the assault rifle for weapon technical tests to determine the condition of the weapon.

On Thursday, the police said that they were investigating the incident under the title of “other investigation”.

Chief of staff of the Kainuu brigade, lieutenant colonel Arto Hirvelän told HS on Thursday that the accident is suspected to be a gunshot wound caused by the victim’s own weapon.

The Defense Forces will fly a mourning flag at all their offices on Friday.