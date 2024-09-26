Defense Forces | The Chief of the General Staff visited Israel

Defense forces|Among the sites of familiarization were the units of the Israeli Armed Forces, which are currently responsible for operational activities.

General Staff chief, lieutenant-general Vesa Virtanen has visited Israel this week. The visit was hosted by the Deputy Commander of the Israeli Armed Forces, Major General Amir Baramsays Puolustusvoimat in a press release.

The discussions featured, among other things, Israel’s experiences in organizing air defense. From Finland’s point of view, the experiences gained from the use of F-35 fighters and Daavidi’s linko anti-aircraft system were particularly interesting.

During the visit, Virtanen discussed bilateral cooperation between the Defense Forces and the Israeli Armed Forces with the Israelis. The security situations of the Middle East and the Unifil and Untso crisis management operations were also widely displayed.

Lieutenant General Virtanen emphasizes the importance of Israel as a partner supporting the development of Finland’s defense capability.

“Cooperation with the Israeli Defense Forces is beneficial for the Defense Forces. There are similarities in the defense solutions of our countries, such as the wartime forces based on a large reserve. In the prevailing security environment, it is essential that we develop our own defense system with performance first,” says Virtanen in the press release.

According to him, defense materiel cooperation with Israel is important.

“For example, Israel’s layered air defense system is one of the most advanced in the world. In thorough comparisons, many Israeli products have proven to be the most suitable for our needs,” adds Virtanen.

Major General Baram says in the press release that during the visit, in addition to other units, they also visited the units that are currently responsible for operational activities.