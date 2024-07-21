Defense Forces | The Army exercise cuts off part of the highway for a week in Southeastern Finland

Defense forces|Training troops with their equipment can be seen on public roads when the troops are performing outgoing and return marches.

Land Forces On Sunday, the emergency units will start an exercise in the southeast corner of Finland. The exercise lasts until Friday.

In the Etelä 2/24 exercise, the readiness units’ ability to cooperate with the defense branches, the Border Guard and other authorities is developed. A total of about 1,700 people and about 300 vehicles will participate in the exercise. The exercise involves flying.

Highway 7 is closed between the Kattilainen exit and the Vaalimaa exit during the ground forces exercise. The closure starts on Monday at eight in the morning and ends on Tuesday of next week.

Route 170 is used as a detour.

Training troops with their equipment can also be seen on other public roads when the troops are performing outgoing and return marches.

The exercises of the readiness units are part of the annual training activities according to the training plan and are organized twice a year.