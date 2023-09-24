Defense Forces | The Air Force’s main war exercise begins, with British fighters directly from the aircraft carrier

Ruska 23 flies from Monday to Saturday both low and faster than sound.

Air Force the main military exercise Ruska 23 starts today in different parts of Finland. About 60 aircraft and about 4,500 soldiers, more than half of whom are reservists, will participate in the exercise, which will last until Saturday.

There are also about ten fighters from Sweden and Britain. British F-35B fighters fly to Finland for training from the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier off the coast of Norway. Planes do not land at bases in Finland.

Sweden’s Gripen fighters operate from the Pirkkala base in the Ruska exercise. Finnish Hornet fighters have been reciprocally stationed at the Kallax base in Sweden.

Ruska 23 -in the exercise, we fly both at low altitudes and make supersonic flights, which are flown at an altitude of more than ten kilometers above the continent. On Mondays and Tuesdays, flight operations stop at ten in the evening, from then on we fly at all times of the day.

Most of the machines participating in the exercise are Hornet multirole fighters. In addition to them, there are Hawk jet training planes, the Air Force’s communication and transport equipment, and the Army’s NH90 transport helicopters.

The main bases of the air war exercise are Pirkkala, Rovaniemi and Rissala, in addition to which the Tervo and Vieremä road bases in Pohjois Savo are used, among others.