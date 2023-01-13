Defense Forces | Teemu Selänne changed his opinion about the military service of top athletes: “There can be no privileges”

In 2015, Selänne had a different opinion and was surprised by the view of the deputy ombudsman of the parliament on conscript service for athletes.

A hockey legend Teemu Selänten in my opinion, neither Finnish NHL players nor other athletes can have any privileges when doing military service.

“Athletes or NHL players cannot have any privileges regarding conscript service,” Selänne wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Selänte’s opinion is related to the discussion that reportedly started when North America joined the SM League for this season Sami Niku said last week for Iltalehti, that conscript service would not really suit him now.

Niku is one of those hockey playerswho are scheduled to start conscript service on April 17 at the Sports School of the Defense Forces.

“It wouldn’t really suit my situation now in any way. I can’t spend my summer there. Then we should get something else done,” said 26-year-old Niku, who plays in Jypi, who, according to his own account, has previously received a postponement of his military service.

Back the opinion about the privileges of athletes in connection with conscript service has changed since 2015. Back then, he had roughly the opposite opinion.

At that time, Selänne wondered about the view of the deputy ombudsman of the parliament on conscript service for athletes.

The Defense Forces had decided to remove the special privileges of top athletes serving at the Sports School after the deputy ombudsman Maija Sakslin considered the short tenure of professional athletes to be unequal.

Selänne published a letter on his Twitter account in which he wondered about the deputy ombudsman’s actions and urged him to focus on things that would really help Finland.

“Is Sakslin’s life’s work to change an operation that has worked excellently for all parties for half a century,” Selänne asked.

“Now, however, we are talking about a group whose real life work and dream is to become a professional athlete.”

in the NHL there are currently several Finnish star-class players who reportedly have yet to complete their military service.

In December 2021, the Defense Sports School published list of names of those athletes who were scheduled to start their military service on April 11, 2022.

This list included, among others, an NBA basketball player Lauri Markkanen and an NHL goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. However, they did not start dating at that time.

Ridge himself had completed his military service before starting his illustrious NHL career at the age of 22 with the Winnipeg Jets in the 1992-1993 season.

“I can give a tip to young people planning a sports career. Join the army as early as possible. During an active career, joining the army is significantly more difficult,” Selänne said on Twitter.

The youngest of Selänte’s three sons, Leevi Selännecompleted his military service in Finland already in 2019.

The middle of the boys, playing in Mestis Heinola’s Peliitoi Eetu Selänne announced in the fall that he also plans to complete conscript service in Finland, most likely next summer.