Defense Forces | New recruits start their service today

About 12,000 new recruits enter the service today. About 10,000 of the recruits will start their service in the army units.

Merivoimat accepts approximately 1,600 conscripts. The rest are distributed to the Air Force and the Border Guard’s troop departments.

The service lasts 165, 255 or 347 days, depending on the training. Most serve 347 days.

As a rule, the service period of those being trained for crew duties is 165 or 255 days. The service period of conscripts who are being trained as officers, non-commissioned officers and for the most demanding special tasks of the crew lasts 347 days. They are more than half of those who have completed their service.

The length of civilian service is the same as the longest period of conscript service.