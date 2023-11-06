Defense Forces | Minister Häkkänen has interviewed the Finnish Defense Forces commander candidates

The commander will be chosen by the President of the Republic in due course after the Ministry of Defense has laid the groundwork.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) says that he interviewed the commander of the Defense Forces, the general Timo Kivinen successor candidates.

STT said last week that the interviews for Kivinen’s successor, who will be transferred to the reserve at the end of March, are underway.

“I have already interviewed several. The commander of the defense forces needs a person who is able to fill the demanding shoes in the new security situation and the NATO country as the commander of Finland”, Häkkänen said.

He added that the ministry makes the presentation and groundwork, but the president of the republic makes the actual choice.

“These will certainly be coordinated in the near future. No exact time or date has been decided, but now interviews are being held in peace and the president will of course make his own judgement.”

In STT’s background discussions about the new commander, three lieutenant generals have come up most often: Chief of the General Staff Vesa VirtanenCommander of the Land Forces Pasi Välimäki and Strategy Manager of the Defense Forces Janne Jaakkola. Mentions were also given to the lieutenant general who works as Finland’s military representative in the EU and NATO Kim Ice Sea.