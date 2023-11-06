Monday, November 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Defense Forces | Minister Häkkänen has interviewed the Finnish Defense Forces commander candidates

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Defense Forces | Minister Häkkänen has interviewed the Finnish Defense Forces commander candidates

The commander will be chosen by the President of the Republic in due course after the Ministry of Defense has laid the groundwork.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) says that he interviewed the commander of the Defense Forces, the general Timo Kivinen successor candidates.

STT said last week that the interviews for Kivinen’s successor, who will be transferred to the reserve at the end of March, are underway.

“I have already interviewed several. The commander of the defense forces needs a person who is able to fill the demanding shoes in the new security situation and the NATO country as the commander of Finland”, Häkkänen said.

He added that the ministry makes the presentation and groundwork, but the president of the republic makes the actual choice.

“These will certainly be coordinated in the near future. No exact time or date has been decided, but now interviews are being held in peace and the president will of course make his own judgement.”

See also  Athletics | Ilona Mononen finished fifth in the 3,000 meters at the Junior World Championships – medal hope Alasaari is the number one in pole vault qualification

In STT’s background discussions about the new commander, three lieutenant generals have come up most often: Chief of the General Staff Vesa VirtanenCommander of the Land Forces Pasi Välimäki and Strategy Manager of the Defense Forces Janne Jaakkola. Mentions were also given to the lieutenant general who works as Finland’s military representative in the EU and NATO Kim Ice Sea.

#Defense #Forces #Minister #Häkkänen #interviewed #Finnish #Defense #Forces #commander #candidates

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mastering the Game: Choosing a High-End Gaming Mouse

Recommended

No Result
View All Result