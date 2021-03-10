Defense Forces Military police got lost in the wrong terminal at an exercise held at Helsinki-Vantaa and thought two passengers were finishers

“Lessons are being learned from this as well,” says the Deputy Commander of the Guard Jaeger Regiment.

One or two the military police got lost outside the training area at an exercise held at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Tuesday, pointed one passenger at gunpoint and twisted another passenger to the ground. He was the first to report on the matter MTV.

At the airport, the authorities co-operated with the Border Guard, the Eastern Uusimaa Police and the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department. About a hundred people took part in the exercise.

In the middle of the drills, a few military police got lost from a closed, isolated training area to the wrong terminal among ordinary passengers.

Deputy Commander of the Guard Jaeger Regiment, Colonel Rainer Kuosmanen led the exercise and says that due to an error, one of the departments had entered the wrong terminal from the locked door and assumed it was one of the items to be inspected in the exercise.

“They assumed the next two people to meet would be part of the drills and finish.”

MTV’s according to the lost military police pointed out a young woman outside the training area directly with her gun. The woman told MTV she was very upset about what happened and says for a moment she thought it was a terrorist attack. In another case, conscripts had, according to MTV, forcibly twisted an older man he had thought he had painted.

Kuosmanen says that he has no information that anyone has been touched. He still describes what happened as exceptional.

“This is really rare. Once again, the training area was built with the airport authorities to be ‘bomb proof’ that no one would be able to leach outside the area. Apparently anything is possible, ”says Kuosmanen.

According to Kuosmanen, conscripts cannot be blamed for what happened, but the responsibility lies with the main personnel and the personnel present.

“There are lessons to be learned from this as well. The airport is a challenging environment and we rarely get to train there extensively, now we get new lessons again. ”

Correction 10.3. at 7.35 pm: The story originally said that Colonel Kuosmanen had confirmed that the man had been dragged to the ground by military police. According to him, he has no information that anyone has been touched.