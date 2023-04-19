Defense Forces | Military equipment was transported on a regular Tallinn ferry, so the transfer would be done when the actual location was reached

US equipment will arrive in Finland this week on ordinary passenger ships, but could similar transfers be made in a war situation as well?

of the United States the army is moving its equipment from Estonia to Finland this week.

The transfers are related to the Arrow 23 war exercise to be organized in May. Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles will arrive in Finland for the exercise.

The equipment travels part of the journey by trucks and part of the journey by ships.

For example on Tuesday The fleet arrived at the Port of Helsinki on Tallink’s usual passenger ferry, the Star-ship. Star sails under the flag of Estonia.

Tallink Silja cannot reveal the content of Star’s transport in more detail, says the director of communications Marika Nöjd. He emphasizes that from the shipping company’s point of view, it is purely about purchased freight transport.

“There is no disruption to passengers from transportation. Transports are part of other freight transport,” says Nöjd.

The Star ship can hold 2,800 passengers and about a thousand meters of cargo.

Even more transports will arrive in Finland before the training starts. However, Nöjd does not open up the quantities of transports or transport days to the public.

Viking Line has not received any contacts related to Arrow 23’s cargo transportation, says the information director Johanna Boijer-Svahnström.

But would other equipment also be moved in a war situation on ordinary passenger ferries?

The defense forces always use liners to move equipment, says the lieutenant colonel Petteri Kurkinen From the Logistics Department of the Defense Forces.

“We use normal line traffic, if there is space, it runs and is cost-effective. Yes, it will be used then. It’s hard to assess which lines would run in a war situation,” he says.

Kurkinen estimates that transportation will be purchased from different service providers if necessary. Line transport is one of the alternative forms of transport. The Defense Forces reserves a suitable form of transport when it is known what is being transported and where.

Arrow 23 -the equipment related to the military exercise will be transferred to Finland on individual ships in accordance with civilian logistics, says Kurkinen. He describes the moves related to training as transportation among others. He does not comment on the details of the transports.

The equipment to be moved for military exercises is usually divided into transport lots, the rest of society is taken into account when transporting them. The defense forces have a lot of transport, especially within the home country.

“Transports are planned in such a way that civil society is not unnecessarily disturbed by the transfer. Of course, the transports are big and can be a bit slow, but we go on society’s terms.”

Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles will arrive in Finland for the Arrow 23 exercise. The wagons are on the ships on the transport platforms.

A battle tank weighs from about 40 tons to 90 tons, but equally, for example, trucks are transported on transport ships.

“Weight is by no means a problem for transport ships moving in the Baltic Sea. Their carrying capacities are enormous”, Kurkinen describes the carrying capacity of the ships.

In a war situation the state could take Finnish shipping companies’ Finnish-flagged ships for its own use. This is defined in Chapter 16 of the Preparedness Act, which deals with military defense preparedness.

From Tallink Silja’s ships, the passenger car ferries Silja Serenade and Baltic Princess sail under the Finnish flag.

Among Viking Line’s ships, the passenger car ferries Viking Glory, Viking Grace, Viking XPRS and Gabriella operate under the Finnish flag. Of these, the first two have large car covers. Of the ferries, only Viking XPRS runs between Finland and Estonia.

“It is good for the state that there are ships under its own flag. It increases safety,” says Viking Line’s Boijer-Svahnström.