Defense Forces | Maavoimat trains in different parts of Finland

Army will practice local defense in different parts of Finland from Friday, February 24.

In connection with six regional exercises, approximately 2,800 reservists will receive a refresher. In addition, approximately 2,200 conscripts and a thousand Defense Forces staff members will participate in the exercise. There are also city, police, rescue and social and health authorities, companies and voluntary national defense operators, says Maavoimat.

Training is used to prepare, for example, for securing traffic connections, energy supply and the operation of data networks in the event of a disturbance.

“Through regular training with other authorities, we ensure that we have a good ability to work together and secure the everyday life of citizens in all situations,” says Brigadier General, Operations Manager of the Land Forces Sami-Antti Takamaa in the bulletin.

In exceptional circumstances According to the Swedish Army, the tasks of the local forces include, for example, the protection of strategic targets, control of areas, combat missions and working against the enemy’s special forces. Both Defense Forces personnel and reservists who are trained for the tasks and know their area of ​​operation are placed in the local forces.

“The importance of reservists for the local defense is central. In the spring exercises, they get to practice their wartime tasks in a variety of ways and work together with the authorities in their region,” Takamaa continues in the press release.

Local defense exercises can be seen all over the country. Military vehicles can move around the cities, and some exercises also include aerial activity. Those participating in the exercises use noise-causing but harmless bang cartridges. Troops from the US ground forces are also participating in the exercises in Northern Finland. They practice cooperation with the Swedish Army in the Rovajärvi area.

The exact locations of the exercises, the authorities participating in them and the times in different regions can check online.

The exercises last until March 10.