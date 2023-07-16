Defense Forces | Land areas that have been ruined over the decades cost the Defense Forces one million a year

Typical contaminated sites are shooting ranges, old landfills and distribution stations.

Multi The area of ​​land used by the Defense Forces has been spoiled over the decades, for example due to old landfills or shooting ranges. There are possibly hundreds of such areas across Finland.

Environmental expert of the Defense Forces Anna Kralik did not agree to comment on the matter to STT. On the other hand, the Logistics Institute of the Defense Forces says that the goal is to map and, if necessary, rehabilitate all contaminated land in its territory by 2040.

The logistics department’s spokesperson asked to see STT’s questions about the matter in advance by e-mail and said that they would only agree to answer the questions in writing.

The Defense Forces says it has been mapping its contaminated areas since 2006. Since then, some of the sites have already been renovated, as approximately ten sites are examined and renovated every year.

“The PIMA budget for environmental protection (budget for contaminated soil) in the Defense Forces is about one million euros annually. Sites to be investigated and rehabilitated are prioritized according to environmental risks or land use change needs,” writes the head of the logistics department’s information center Ville Tuokko in his email.

With the defense forces according to their estimates, there are around 600 possible sites of contaminated soil. Not all of these have been found to be spoiled, but have been assessed as risks due to their operational history. Typical targets are decommissioned distribution stations, filling areas, shooting ranges and service areas. The disposal of waste in the area may also have caused pollution.

The Defense Forces use areas all over Finland – also other than the garrison areas and in their vicinity.

“The object can be, for example, one where chemicals have been used or stored that could have leaked. On the other hand, shooting ranges shoot bullets, which leave small amounts of metal in the background,” Tuokko writes.

The lead contained in the ammunition partially dissolves in water and can migrate into waterways, in the worst case even into groundwater. The logistics department says that chemicals and other substances that do not belong in the soil have ended up there over the decades.

“Even in the past, we acted in accordance with legislation and the best information, but environmental awareness and requirements were not at the current level,” Tuokko writes.

If if contamination is suspected, the area is examined with the help of a soil sample. Groundwater areas are also studied. The Government has set threshold values ​​for different harmful substances in the soil.

“Sometimes the pollution can be visible, for example an oil leak. However, often the spoilage is not visible. The area is also examined when it is no longer in use, and the buildings are demolished,” Tuokko writes.

If harmful substances are detected in the studies and they exceed the permitted threshold values, the environmental risks of the area are assessed. If a need for renovation is found in the area, planning will begin.

The soil can be rehabilitated on site or it can be transported elsewhere for rehabilitated. Soil masses can also be replaced with clean ones, and the contaminated soil can be taken to an approved reception place. The aim is to avoid unnecessary soil digging.

Defense forces order the expertise needed for monitoring, renovating and managing land areas from the environmental services of Defense Properties. Defense Properties owns the lands on which the Finnish Defense Forces operates as a tenant, and the Finnish Defense Forces also pays the costs of pollution.

Social responsibility director of defense properties Timo Kanerva says that most of the big sites have already been renovated over the years. Now we are renovating small individual sites or investigating old cases in more detail.

“Some demolition sites with old oil tanks may be encountered. You can still find surprises in those destinations,” he says.

According to Kanerva, among the renovated sites are also old laundries from which detergents have dissolved into the soil, as well as landfills that have been established in the areas of the Defense Forces.

“In the 1960s, a typical waste management method was to establish a landfill. It may not even be understood that it can cause emissions to the soil and groundwater.”

“Since then, awareness and legislation have developed. For example, the ban on polluting groundwater only came into law later. Posterity is wiser,” says Kanerva.