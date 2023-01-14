Defense Forces | “Just being corporate would be a tease” – the expert estimates how much Leopard tanks Ukraine would need from the West

A full brigade would be the operational minimum, says the armor expert.

If the west would decide to give Ukraine the Leopard battle tanks that Finland also uses, what kind of quantity would be sufficient? And how long would it take for the Ukrainian soldiers to drive the gift Leopards into battle?

One enlightened assessment is given by the lieutenant colonel of the armored forces, evp Olli Dahl. The absolute smallest reasonable unit for him would be a tank battalion. There would be three companies with ten to fourteen wagons each. In total, we would therefore be talking about a good 30–40 wagons.

“A battalion is the absolute minimum, just a company would be a tease. A full brigade, i.e. a hundred wagons, is an operational minimum, for which training, maintenance and support should be built”, characterizes Dahl.

But tanks need support from other types of weapons such as artillery, air force, pioneers and infantry that move with their own lighter chariots.

“Just the wagon alone in the field is very unsafe,” says Dahl.

Read more: In Germany, the Leopard decision is being rushed – according to Habeck, the export intentions of other countries must not be prevented

The Leopard’s main weapon is a 120 mm anti-tank gun. In the picture, winter camouflage on top of the tube.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi said in an interview before Christmas that his country needs 300 main battle tanks, 600-700 infantry fighting vehicles and 500 howitzers to beat the enemy back to pre-war borders.

“Zalužnyi meant that three brigades are needed, but he was not talking about Leopards, but about battle tanks in general. If the Americans also released their Abrams wagons, it would be a game changer. But that would require another similar maintenance and training investment,” Dahl reflects.

Just maintenance and training are a big issue in giving Leopards. Dahl lists the reasons.

First of all, the Leopardi wagons in use in numerous European countries represent many models, versions and eras. There are also two models in Finland, the old 2A4 model and the newer 2A6 model.

“You can’t say that, for example, there is only one type of 2A4 model. The first problem is that the trolleys given should be as uniform as possible, so that training does not become a challenge when the systems are different.”

Getting them on the field would be a months-long project anyway. First, the wagon crews have to be trained.

“If you take men from the ranks who have no previous experience, it takes 5-6 months for them to become carriage men,” he says.

But if you take a Ukrainian wagon crew that has already experienced combat and used local wagons, then the Leopard’s secrets would be learned in 2-3 months, he continues.

Carts are of no use if they are not serviced.

“The crew is able to perform operational maintenance, it is part of the training, but more extensive maintenance requires more expertise. It talks about half a year of training.”

However, it has already been seen that the Ukrainians have quickly learned to use all the western weapons they have received and to make a big impact with them.

“They are a very lively and innovative group. I fully agree that the crowd is good, better than in many western countries. In addition, they defend their own country, which makes them quickly learn new technologies.”

Former commander of the Armored Brigade, Major General (evp) Pekka Toveri he also reminded on Twitter that the development of an anti-tank weapon takes up to a year. That’s why it should be given time now that Ukraine gets long-range GMLRS rockets and artillery missiles.

Also Britain has hinted at the possibility of giving its Challenger 2 carriages to Ukraine.

If at the same time Ukraine gets Leopards and maybe also Abrams, it would mean three Western tanks, each with its own maintenance and training needs. In addition, the Challenger, despite the same caliber, has a rifled gun and ammunition that only the British use.

And of course, the Ukrainians use their own and captured Russian wagons. They would become quite a patchwork in terms of maintenance.

“Of these three western wagons, Leopard is the most user-friendly. It’s good, clear, high-performance, and it adapts quickly to a user who is used to Eastern equipment,” says Dahl.

What So Finland could do it? Dahl reminds the president Sauli Niinistön from the words: Finland is still not a NATO member despite various security guarantees and it also has a long eastern border with Russia.

“You have to see that your own defense is working. But the same Europe is also defended in the south,” says Dahl.

He thinks it is clear that the Defense Forces have calculations on how much Finland could donate them. The solution is up to the politicians and the Defense Forces.

“Of course, the big principle is that they should go to a good cause.”

Niinistö stated to STT on Thursday that if it is decided to hand over battle tanks, Finland’s contribution cannot be very numerous in terms of quantity.

Read more: Niinistö: If the Leopards are handed over, Finland’s contribution cannot be very large

Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Kesk) said on Twitter on Friday that Finland’s contribution is needed if an international coalition to supply battle tanks to Ukraine is created. But the project requires Germany to be the leader, because the export would require a permit from it.

According to him, support to Ukraine will be evaluated together with the Defense Forces, without weakening Finland’s own defense capability.