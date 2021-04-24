Defense Forces It would be a surprise if not all fighter candidates survived the performance comparison, says program director Lauri Puranen

Competitors will be allowed to say something about the machines and weapons for the rest of the week once the final bids have been made. The HX project, on the other hand, keeps quiet, focuses on evaluation, and is wary of the corona.

Hornet fighters The five competitors of the successor project will submit their final bids to Finland no later than next Friday. Bids are then evaluated for all decision areas.

To gain a decisive assessment of military performance, candidates must pass the requirements of cost, security of supply, and industrial cooperation.

Program Director for Strategic Projects, Ministry of Defense Lauri Puranen hopes all five candidates will survive the performances until the scoring war game.

“If someone can’t make it, then maybe it’s even more of a surprise to us that it happens,” Puranen puts it.

“That would be a bad thing for us if a candidate with significant performance drops out.”

The assessment of military performance consists of two parts: performance in 2025 and 2030, and the potential for development of the system until 2060.

The final According to Puranen, the results of the evaluation phase following the receipt of bids will not be made public. It is therefore not heard, for example, if one of the competitors drops out before the performance is evaluated and compared.

The same practice will continue until the final decision is made. The mutual order of the losing candidates is not meant to open.

Instead, the superiority of the option chosen at the end of the year will be justified, but to what extent?

“Honestly, we don’t yet know exactly how much we can open up the results of the evaluation to the public. Of course, political leadership will continue to receive all the information it needs to support its decision-making. The state of mind is that the people must also be justified as to why this was the case, ”says Puranen.

The criteria are compiled in a memorandum prepared for the Government in support of the decision. The consideration of political decision-makers, on the other hand, includes consideration of the security policy dimension of the decision.

Something more information for those interested in fighters is promised no later than May Day after the submission of final bids. At that time, tenderers may choose to provide the information agreed with the HX project on the content of their tenders.

The permit will probably contain information about the quantities of machines to be offered and something about the industrial cooperation related to the offers. It is permitted to tell the names, but not the quantities, of the weapons offered with the machines.

According to Puranen, the yardstick for publicity is US practice for the sake of fairness. In connection with the announcement made to Congress there, information on how many machines and weapons are allowed to be sold to Finland was already published last October for two American candidates.

Puranen reminds that the announcement was about the maximum amounts of the marketing authorization – not about how much Finland is going to buy.

The coronavirus pandemic has already delayed the HX project, and the threat is not over. According to Puranen, there are a lot of assessment teams that have to work together face to face.

“Our nightmare, of course, is that one group is hit by Korona and the whole gang gets isolated. Yes, until the end, we have to play with really strict rules about the corona. ”

According to Puranen, the project population is largely quite young, but prioritizing vaccination of workers has not even been discussed.