Defense Forces Ground Forces exercises bring soldiers to the street scene around the country

Local defense exercises prepare for disturbances in society, but they are not related to emergency measures announced by the government.

25.2. 14:42

Defense Forces will launch a series of local defense exercises across Finland on Friday.

The series includes five separate exercises, which will be held from February 26 to March 12.

In the joint exercises of the Army and various authorities, preparations are made for social disturbances. The exercises involve a total of about 4,500 people belonging to the Defense Forces, various authorities and organizations.

Although the exercises are aimed at preparing for societal disruptions, they are not related to the emergency measures announced by the government on Thursday due to the coronavirus epidemic, nor to the exceptional circumstances likely to be observed next week.

The General Staff was informed by HS on Thursday morning that no decisions have yet been made as to whether the government’s actions will affect the conduct of local defense exercises.

However, the Defense Forces remind reminders that the exercises should only come healthy.

Local forces exercises are a normal exercise of the Defense Forces and the authorities. They are held twice a year all over Finland.

The exercises will develop co-operation between authorities and local defense preparedness.

In addition to the combat tasks of the war, the task of the local forces is to establish troops during the war, to control and protect the territories, and to support other authorities.

As a result of the exercise, soldiers and military vehicles, such as armored vehicles, will be seen in population centers and some airports. The exercises involve shooting with shotguns and some of the flight operations as well.

Exercises will start for the first time this Friday in Lapland and Northern Ostrobothnia. Ten different authorities are involved, such as the police, the Border Guard, the Rescue Department, Customs and the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Eastern Uusimaa, the exercise will start at the end of next week. The training area includes Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

In the Salo, Pirkanmaa and Kymi areas, the exercises will start in the second week of March, ie on March 8.