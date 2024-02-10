Defense Forces | Foreign material was also found on the ex-intelligence chief during the search of his home – Document: capable of jeopardizing Finnish relations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs only found out about the papers five years after the home search.

Defense forces and the EU's former intelligence chief Georgi Alafuzoff there were documents from several different states and international organizations at home in addition to domestic documents. The police found the documents during a search of Alafuzoff's home.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the endangerment of Alafuzoff's material would have caused significant damage to Finland's international relations.

On Friday, the Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced Alafuzoff to a 1.5-year suspended prison sentence for a gross service crime. The matter may still proceed to the Supreme Court.