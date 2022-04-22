Defense Forces Finnish and Swedish Navies train submarines in the Gulf of Finland – “Rare delicacy”

According to the Defense Forces, the exercise developed international compatibility and personnel skills, as well as the ability to fight submarines.

Finland and the Swedish Navy practiced submarine combat together this week in the Gulf of Finland, the Finnish Defense Forces said in a press release.

“The exercise is part of a close collaboration with Sweden,” says the commander Toni Joutsia in the bulletin.

“Participating in international training activities is important because it demonstrates, maintains and develops our national defense.”

Commander of the Navy Jori Harju describes the exercise on Twitter as a testament to the close and good cooperation with the Swedes.

“Let’s say that a rare treat in Finnish territorial waters,” Harju writes.

Training according to the Defense Forces, developed international compatibility and personnel skills as well as submarine control capabilities. In addition, the provision of host country support, such as maintenance and replenishment, was practiced.

The Hamina-class missile boats Hamina and Tornio, the multi-purpose ship Louhi and the Border Guard patrol boat took part in the exercise. From Sweden, the training was attended by the Gotland-class submarine HSWMS Uppland.

Hamina-class missile boats have now been renovated. The ships’ ability to engage in underwater warfare has been improved through, among other things, torpedoes and an in-depth sonar system. In addition, the ships’ air defense and surface defense capabilities have been improved.