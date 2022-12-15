Defense Forces | Finland is preparing for an “old-fashioned” war at an unprecedented pace

The defense forces are going on an all-time shopping spree, as they use the additional money they receive to purchase weapons from abroad and at home.

Finland is equipping itself with weapons now at such a speed that the like has not been seen at least in peacetime Finland. The Ministry of Defense publishes weekly information on new weapon purchases, twice this week already.

The reason is the additional funding received by the Defense Forces in the spring, a total of 2.2 billion, of which only a small part has been used. The additional money intended for quick acquisitions is intended to be used over the course of five years.

700 million in additional money has been available for this year. Next year, the biggest pot is promised, i.e. almost 800 million, and in the following years weapons will be bought at an annual rate of 400–500 million.

Therefore, you can safely expect that Finland’s arms purchases are only at the beginning, because these millions do not even take into account the actual defense budget, part of which always goes to acquisitions. It will now increase by one billion to 6.1 billion.

The pace and amount of rearmament and preparation are unprecedented, and it’s all because of the Russian war of aggression.

Last In recent weeks, announcements about foreign purchases have included, among other things, long-range rockets from Israel, anti-aircraft missiles and cruise bombs from the United States, 38 pieces of K9 anti-tank howitzers from South Korea, anti-tank missiles from Israel and anti-aircraft missiles from Sweden.

And in November, a possible deal of half a billion was revealed, in which Finland would buy 400 cartridges of heavy rocket launchers, with a total of 2,400 rockets. The Ukrainians are now successfully using the same gmlrs rocket with their donation Himars.

From home, the army has said that it is acquiring consumables for battlefields, such as single-shots and 155-millimeter long-range shots.

“There hasn’t been anything like this before,” says the board advisor Iikka Marttila from the Ministry of Defence.

“Now we are buying in a hurry, and the amount of money that has been received is quite exceptional,” Marttila characterizes.

“The war in Ukraine has shown that the defender must have a sufficient number of systems and ammunition in his possession in all situations. When the war broke out, numerous countries tried to improve their defense capabilities at the same time. This causes bottlenecks in deliveries and increases in prices,” he states.

And not that’s all, not even close. Even without a war of aggression from Russia, Finland would be heavily equipped, because the largest purchase, F-35 fighters, has already been in the order pipeline for a year.

The photo shows a multipurpose corvette, four of which have been ordered. They are scheduled to be ready by the end of the 2020s.

And more was coming even before Russia attacked: The Navy will get four new battle corvettes. Maavoimat, on the other hand, acquires high-altitude anti-aircraft missiles from Israel, just as it acquires hundreds of armored personnel carriers and about a thousand tracked vehicles from Finland for two billion.

The dimensions of the equipment that has now started can be found in the years at the end of the Cold War, when the biggest acquisitions naturally turned out to be the acquisition of Hornets in the mid-1990s, but also the acquisitions of used Eastern armored vehicles.

In the early 1990s, Finland bought T-72 tanks from the GDR People’s Army warehouses in Weiskeissel.

The T-72 wagons were placed in Parolannum. Picture from 2000, when Leopard wagons had not yet replaced them.

Assault tanks and tracked guns were bought from Russia, but especially from East Germany, Finland cheaply grabbed a large number of, for example, T-72 main battle tanks, assault tanks, cannons and rocket launchers.

Finland also relied on used and cheap in the 21st century. First, in 2003, Finland bought 124 from Germany Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and ten years later a hundred more of the newer 2A6 model from the Netherlands.

It was also considered a good deal when Finland bought M270 type heavy rocket launchers from the Netherlands year 2006.

Loud buzz on the Leopard 2A4 deck in the spring of 2003 at Parolannum, where the new carriage was presented to the media.

Now you don’t buy used, but the best you can get for the money and from the best manufacturers.

“Immense”says the former intelligence chief of the Defense Forces, major general evp. Pekka Toveri of recently announced acquisitions.

Throughout the 2000s, Finland has made sensible acquisitions of him, with which the performance has improved continuously, even though the allocations have not always been as they are now.

According to Tover, at the beginning of the 2000s, the Defense Forces realized that what is needed is long-range impact, i.e. long-range strike capability. This meant not running down the artillery but instead strengthening it further, especially by acquiring heavy rocket launchers.

“We also realized that if something has to be cut, then ammunition, as long as the performance is there. So you have to have the performance first, then the ammunition, because you can’t create the ability just from that. It is a ten-year project with the new weapon system.”

According to him, this way of thinking turned out to be reasonable in the situation we are in. Now that there is more money and reasons to buy ammunition, the equipment and know-how already exist.

The most recent examples of this are gmlrs rockets and grenades for the Moukari howitzer.

The K9 Moukari anti-tank howitzer was also on display at the defense forces’ equipment presentation in Tampere’s Ratina on Independence Day 2019.

“Now it has been easy and fast to increase performance. Ukraine has taught us that quantity is quality, when we have seen how much ammunition and ammunition are used there.”

According to him, the Defense Forces’ certain conservatism in recent years has been fortunate.

“We have started from the assumption that wars will come at a steady pace and they will be conventional wars where cannons and tanks are needed. We managed to hit on used ones and got them cheap”, says Toveri.

“There is a conventional war going on in Ukraine, in which drones have become the spice. But they don’t change the basic picture of war either.”

Defense forces is always justified by the creation of sufficient deterrence and deterrence, i.e. that attacking Finland would be too expensive. At the moment, however, it can be seen that Russia does not count its casualties and equipment losses much when it tries to occupy Ukraine.

“You can always look at what it would cost to rebuild the land when the retainer has not worked. The obligation of two percent of the gross domestic product for defense spending, which is also required by NATO, is a pretty cheap price. In a completely independent defense, five percent would only be a good start,” says Toveri.

“A credible defense capability prevents military threats and thus may be an important factor in preventing war from starting at all,” says Marttila.