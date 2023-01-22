Defense Forces | Finland is closing the gaping hole in its air defense

In the next few weeks, the Ministry of Defense will decide on the most important arms deal of the year: New anti-aircraft missiles will be purchased for the Defense Forces.

Finland will soon announce its most important weapon purchase of the year.

A new anti-aircraft missile system is in the process of being procured for the defense forces, which is capable of striking at about twice the height of the current systems.

With the high-altitude missile system, one of the biggest gaps in Finland’s defense is patched. It has been shown by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Read more: The colonel criticized Finland’s fighter project and got a bolt in the neck – the war shows that he may have been right

Finland has not had a high-altitude missile system since the Finnish Defense Forces gave up the Russian Buk system.

The aging Buk was abandoned in the last decade, when Finland started deploying the Nasams anti-aircraft missile system. However, Nasams is a medium-range system and its Amraam missiles are not capable of high-altitude interception.

The high defense capability of the Defense Forces currently relies on Hornet fighters. The Ministry of Defense says that the procurement decision for the high-altitude interceptor missile system will be announced in the next few weeks.

Finland’s previous high-altitude anti-aircraft missile system was originally the Soviet Buk.

In the Defense Administration the missile project goes by the name ITSUKO1. The abbreviation comes from the words replacement of air defense capabilities.

The acquisition of Finland’s new system has been scarcely disclosed to the public. The Defense Administration has not agreed to disclose, for example, the size of the deal at all.

“The size of the deal cannot be told at this stage yet. At the point when the decision is made, let’s see what is communicated about it”, says the special expert Frans Peltonen from the Ministry of Defense’s material unit.

Even the definition of high defense there is secret information in Finland.

Historically, high-altitude defense in Finland refers to air defense reaching a height of more than seven kilometers.

There is different information about the vertical range of Nasams Amraam missiles in use, which varies between 6 and 10 kilometers. In 2017, the Defense Forces reported aiming to double the height dimension of the Nasams that were in use.

The ER missile of the Israeli Barak system is being tested.

In air defense it’s not a simple bargain: anti-aircraft missile systems are very expensive.

When Sweden ordered the Patriot missile system from the United States five years ago, its price was estimated at over one billion euros. According to Swedish estimates, the deal did not even include many missiles.

For example, the Norwegian Nasams, which was commissioned by Finland ten years ago, cost 366 million euros and the price did not include any missiles.

When Finland set out in the early 2010s to acquire a new shoulder missile system for the Army, the then anti-aircraft inspector granted HSthat “this is not the job of a persaukini”.

Originally Finland received offers from five companies, i.e. two Israeli, German, Norwegian and British companies.

Two Israeli arms manufacturers, IAI and Rafael, made it to the finals, one of which will be chosen.

The missile system to be procured consists of subsystems, which are the missile launcher, radar and missiles.

IAI offers the Barak-MX system, which includes the LRAD ER missile and the Elta radar. Rafael’s offer includes David’s Sling system, Stunner missile and Elta radar.

Anti-aircraft missile systems have become a topic of conversation during the war in Ukraine, when Russia has bombed civilian targets in Ukraine with its missiles and drones. Ukraine has requested and received defense systems from its supporters in the West.

Israel has not agreed to help Ukraine militarily. The reason has been considered to be that the country does not want to irritate Russia due to the situation in Syria. Israel also has a large minority of Russian origin.

David’s Sling system missile launcher manufactured by Israel’s Rafael.

Special expert Frans Peltonen, have Israel’s fears regarding Russia been considered in the ongoing ITSUKO1 project?

“Basically, the consideration has been made at the stage when the requests for tenders have been sent and at the latest at the stage when last year the decision was made to limit ourselves to Israelis only.”

According to Peltonen, the supply of spare parts and ammunition is ensured during the procurement process.

“The fact that we have ended up with these two systems shows that things are in order in this respect.”

Read more: Finland takes a risk by buying weapons from a country that fears Russia

Finland decided to buy the system from Israel just a couple of weeks after the Russian attack. At that time, it was not yet known about Israel’s reluctance to help Ukraine armedly in the war against Russia. Does this matter?

“Let’s just say that we have thought about these in advance. We have no concerns about that.”

What is this thinking based on?

“We have acquired other systems from there. The procurement process includes ensuring security of service. In addition, we have existing defense material cooperation arrangements with Israel.”

See also Lula leads in the Northeast and Southeast; Bolsonaro, in the Midwest The David’s Sling missile system.

Finland and 14 European NATO countries signed a letter of intent in October, which maps European cooperation opportunities in air and missile defense.

The driver of the project is Germany. The goal of this so-called Letter of Intent on European Sky Shields (Essi) is to strive for joint and compatible defense acquisitions in air defense.

According to publicly available information, the intention is to focus on the Iris-T and Patriot systems and possibly the Arrow 3 system developed by Israel and the United States.

It is interesting that none of the aforementioned systems are in use in Finland.

Air defense inspector Mikko Mäntynen tells HS by e-mail that “ITSUKO1 project will acquire performance that is compatible with NATO standards and thus can be connected to the necessary management systems”.

“According to the announcement of the Ministry of Defense, possible joint procurements or projects are agreed upon separately, and the letter of intent is not financially or legally binding on Finland.”

Germany’s the idea is to strive for joint procurement and thereby obtain cost benefits. At least at this stage, Finland does not receive these benefits.

Peltonen, a special expert at the Ministry of Defense, says that new systems can be added to Ess later.

“From our point of view, the most important thing is standard compliance and the fact that the systems are compatible among future NATO allies. That’s why we’re involved, and of course to get information about new systems.”

Nasams air defense systems manufactured by Kongsberg. The missiles are inside the canisters.

Correction 1/22/2023 at 7:56 p.m.: Finland received offers from five companies, not requests for offers as was erroneously written in the first story.