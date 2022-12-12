Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Defense Forces | Finland acquires anti-aircraft missiles from Sweden

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Bolide anti-aircraft missiles are supplied by the Swedish company Saab Dynamics ab.

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the Finnish Defense Forces to order Bolide anti-aircraft missiles, the Ministry of Defense says in its announcement.

The anti-aircraft missiles will be supplied by the Swedish company Saab Dynamics ab.

The total value of the acquisition excluding VAT is 76.6 million euros. The missiles are financed from the state’s supplementary budget, which included additional funding for defense material acquisitions to be launched quickly.

“This important supplemental acquisition of missiles contributes to improving the operational readiness and performance of anti-aircraft missile systems,” says the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen.

#Defense #Forces #Finland #acquires #antiaircraft #missiles #Sweden

See also  US sports in brief: Draisaitl tops with five points in Oilers victory
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Crisis in Peru: Protesters enter Arequipa airport: video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result