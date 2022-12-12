Defense Forces | Finland acquires anti-aircraft missiles from Sweden

The Bolide anti-aircraft missiles are supplied by the Swedish company Saab Dynamics ab.

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the Finnish Defense Forces to order Bolide anti-aircraft missiles, the Ministry of Defense says in its announcement.

The anti-aircraft missiles will be supplied by the Swedish company Saab Dynamics ab.

The total value of the acquisition excluding VAT is 76.6 million euros. The missiles are financed from the state’s supplementary budget, which included additional funding for defense material acquisitions to be launched quickly.

“This important supplemental acquisition of missiles contributes to improving the operational readiness and performance of anti-aircraft missile systems,” says the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen.