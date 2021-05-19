Defense Forces Fardowsa Mohamud, 20, withdrew from voluntary military service as Defense Forces ban hijab use

The Armed Forces justifies the practice on the grounds, among other things, that “uniform and unobtrusive dress and cleanliness inspire public confidence”.

In military service it is forbidden to wear the hijab, ie a scarf used for religious reasons. This was recently heard for the first time by a Helsinki resident Fardowsa Mohamud.

Mohamud applied for voluntary military service at the beginning of the year and received an order to start service in the Karelian Brigade in July.

However, he wanted to make sure of another important thing from the conscript officer: how would the use of a hijab for religious reasons be successful in service?

Two days later the answer arrived: would not succeed. Mohamud tried to find out even more, but when the answer remained the same, he withdrew his service.

Mohamud knew that for example the police can’t wear a scarf in his uniform. However, he had hoped that a small turban coming over the ears could be allowed. The decision was not surprising, but I was feeling angry and disappointed, he says.

“I was no longer annoyed by the fact that I could not get into the service, but more annoyed by the fact that the use of a scarf was banned.”

Mohamud released widely publicized updates on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Facebook update had garnered 286 comments and 379 reactions. The Instagram update had been liked 967 times and commented on 43 posts.

Defense Forces according to the ban on the use of the scarf is based on several sections of the general service regulations.

First, civilian clothing is allowed to be used at one’s own risk only when it is not visible under military clothing. In addition, headgear is said to use non-military headgear. There are no exceptions to the line.

“The policy set out in the Statute is based on the fact that uniform and unobtrusive clothing and cleanliness generally inspire confidence among citizens,” the General Staff of the Defense Forces will be informed by e-mail.

“It also increases ease of approach when citizens are dealing with soldiers.”

Mohamud does not see good reason for the scarf ban despite the arguments. The solution could be, for example, a scarf provided by the Defense Forces.

“I don’t think it would be hard to come up with a hijab that would suit the service in addition to all the gear,” says Mohamud.

“If Finland could take a step forward and just accept that we live today.”

There are examples in the world of allowing a scarf. Norway, for example, changed its practice in 2012 to allow the use of religious symbols such as scarves or turbanes in military service.

The Defense Forces it is said that questions like this have been asked very rarely.

“It is very unfortunate if the dress code prevents someone from performing military service,” the headquarters reports.

To date, there has been no need to amend the guidelines on the grounds that the aim is equal treatment for all.

“Equality increases cohesion, community and security.”

In addition to the email sent to HS, the Defense Forces commented on the incident in Mohamud’s Instagram update.

“As has already been raised in the discussions, the discussion on the hijab is also a broader issue in the Finnish society than the Defense Forces. We welcome an active and mutually respectful discussion, ”the message said, among other things.

20 years old Mohamud says he has wanted military service since he was a child. Enthusiasm only intensified when he started reading a couple of years ago about the possibility of applying for a peacekeeper.

The original intention was to apply for the service already in 2019, but by that time the application period had expired. Last year, he gathered the courage to apply again.

“I hadn’t seen people like me there,” he says.

“When I finally stood up in 2021 and thought I was no longer interested in what other people thought, this one would come against me.”

Mohamud, who graduated as a mercenary in 2019, is now applying for jobs. The joint application to the universities also had time to pass this spring, as the plan was to visit the military service first and then apply for a peacekeeper.

Mohamud believes that many scarf wearers would like to volunteer for military service. She says she has already received several messages from women who identify with her story.

As an alternative there is no omitting the scarf for the duration of the service. According to Mohamud, it’s about his values.

According to him, many people think that the scarf is used forcibly, but this is not the case.

“I am aware that there are Muslim women in military service, but they have decided that they will not wear scarves. And I’ve decided I want to wear a scarf, ”Mohamud says.

“If a scarf was a small thing for me, I probably could have taken it off, but it’s not just about wearing a scarf. There are a lot of religious reasons why I want to keep it. ”

Mohamudin it has not been easy to bring the matter up. He wrote his social media publication for two days and initially thought of publishing the text anonymously. In addition, he prepared in advance for racist commentary.

“Still, this was such an important topic for me that I had to bring this up.”

Mohamud has not been politically active in the past, but intends to take a citizens’ initiative on the issue. He wants to promote the use of the hijab in both military service and police work, for example.