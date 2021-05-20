Defense Forces Equality Commissioner on the Defense Forces’ hijab ban: “It would be good to be able to take into account people’s differences”

According to the Equality Ombudsman, the fact that “everything is the same” is not always equal.

Equality Ombudsman Kristina Stenmanin thought it would be good for the Defense Forces to re-evaluate the use of religious attire in service.

“From a diversity perspective, it would be good to move forward,” he says.

Stenman said it would be important for people from different ethnic and cultural groups to be widely visible in different parts of society.

HS told about Helsinki on Wednesday Fardowsa from Mohamud, which withdrew its voluntary military service. The reason was that the Defense Forces did not allow the hijab, a scarf worn for religious reasons, to be worn as part of it.

Stenman considers it possible that the general statute of the Defense Forces could be amended to allow a certain type of scarf.

Defense Forces justifies the ban on hijab, inter alia, on the basis of uniformity of uniforms and the equal treatment of all conscripts and women in voluntary service.

However, according to Stenman, “everything is the same” is not always equal.

“It would be good to be able to take into account the diversity of people.”

Stenman points out that the Defense Forces and the police have made adjustments in the past as society has changed. For example, women have been allowed to keep their long hair in military service, and as part of a police uniform, a skirt can now be worn.

Practices have changed and equipment upgrades are constantly being made.

“So it’s not uncommon in our society,” Stenman says.

Stenman welcomes the fact that the Defense Forces have signaled on social media, for example, that they are ready to discuss the issue.

Stenman According to the Equality Ombudsman, the matter has been discussed with the Defense Forces for about the last three years. Stenman himself started work last August, so he hasn’t been involved in the discussions.

This year and last, the Commissioner has discussed the same issue, especially with the police.

The government’s program states that efforts will be made to encourage those from ethnic backgrounds to apply for police training. The Ministry of the Interior is investigating whether religion-like creeds could be combined with uniforms.

Most recently, the Equality Commissioner has taken a stand on religious outfits in 2019. At the time, the Commissioner recommended that swimming pools allow the use of burkins, or body-covering swimwear. The ban on Burkin was considered potentially discriminatory by the Commissioner.

The General Statute of the Finnish Defense Forces was last revised in 2017. Photo of the Finnish Defense Forces’ flag celebration in 2007.

Dissertation researcher Katri Karhunen The University of Helsinki is currently researching the use of religious clothing in Finnish workplaces. She has interviewed Muslim women about their experiences for her dissertation.

The use of a scarf has deep religious and identity meanings for women. However, Karhusen’s interviews regarding jobs have highlighted the importance of scarves as part of dressing.

Scarves are worn for decency, and without it, the feeling of being in the workplace is naked.

“You don’t want to use it in the workplace because you want to somehow bring your own religion into the workplace or introduce your own religion. But it’s part of your own dress, and you can’t be without it, ”says Karhunen.

European Court of Justice lined up in 2017that the employer has the right, in certain situations, to prohibit its employees from using visible religious symbols.

However, the possible situations are strictly limited. The ban must apply equally to all workers and religions, and the ban must be based on safety or hygiene reasons.

In Finland, the prohibition of religious symbols in the workplace has been officially discussed at least twice. In 2013, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland considered the case where a Sikh who worked as a bus driver was not allowed to use a turban in his work to be discriminatory.

In March 2014, the Helsinki District Court fined two supervisors for employment discrimination. In the case, the employment of an employee of the Guess movement had been terminated because of a religious scarf.

In many in another country, religious attire is allowed in the armed forces and police. This is the case, for example, in Britain, Sweden and Norway.

In the United States, a decision was made in 2017 that in the military, hijabs and beards and turbanes of Sikhs may be allowed with the permission of the unit commander. On the other hand, in Switzerland, for example, scarves are banned.

“Finland may not have had as much discussion about this as elsewhere in Europe,” says Karhunen.

He believes that in the case of the Defense Forces, for example, it is a case that no cases have arisen in public before. There has been no need to talk about this before.

“Now maybe it’s time to think about whether more formal decisions should be made about these.”

Karhunen points out that religions and their manifestations have generally been well received in the Defense Forces.

For example, efforts have been made to take account of prayer times and meals, and military priests work in the Defense Forces.

“Maybe this has been a bit of a hasty answer then. When there has been no such inquiry before, then something has had to be answered, ”says Karhunen, referring to the case of Mohamud.

