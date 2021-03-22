Defense Forces Deficiencies in the cyber competence of the Defense Forces were identified – a new school as medicine and the addition of cyber conscripts

Defense Forces plans reforms for the training of cyber conscripts. At the same time, preparations are being made to increase the number of cyber conscripts in the future.

The changes are partly related to the Defense Forces’ decision to establish a new management system school in Riihimäki at the beginning of next year.

The School of Management Systems operates as a center of expertise, where the Defense Forces’ management systems, cyber defense and information defense are taught.

Defense Forces According to the Commission, significant deficiencies in command systems and cyber defense have been identified, ie in the military slang, a “skills gap”.

The School of Management Systems will train paid staff, conscripts and reservists. In addition, the staff of the Border Guard can participate in the courses.

Cyber ​​conscripts are trained in Jyväskylä and Tikkakoski. The training is being transferred to Riihimäki, where the new Defense Forces Management System School will start at the beginning of next year.

“In the process when the school is established, it takes overall responsibility for the training of cyber conscripts, ”says the major Markus Töhönen Defense Forces Command System Center.

The intention is not to establish a separate cyber conscript company in Riihimäki, but the conscripts would study in the school’s in-service training department.

“This is related to the fact that we want to expand training and offer other branches of defense the opportunity to train cyber conscripts,” says Töhönen.

Until now, cyber conscripts have been trained mainly for the use of the Defense Forces Command System Center.

In the future, the Land, Navy and Air Force could, if necessary, train their own cyber conscripts in Riihimäki.

In the future cyber conscripts should have complained in the so-called special search even before the conscription began.

Selection exams are organized for those who are interested, as they are now, for example, for those who want to train in electronic warfare or become paratroopers.

Those selected for the training first complete the beginner’s period in their basic units, after which they transfer to the management system school in Riihimäki.

In Riihimäki, cyber conscripts are in cyber training for 12 weeks and then return to their troops.

“There they practice in their position and deepen their education for the rest of the season before returning home,” says Major Töhönen.

Cyber ​​conscripts also have access to leadership training, but its organizer is still open.

The final decision on the renewed training is to be made during the spring, when the training could be presented in the invitations next autumn. The first election would be in 2022.

“The jungle drum then starts to rotate if it is felt that the training is good. We hope the word spreads so that we get good applicants. ”

Today you can apply for a cyber conscript during the lower season while doing other special task searches. You can therefore apply for a cyber conscript from any crowd.

The skills of those who want to become cyber conscripts are found out through interviews. Skills are also tested with a practical test.

The Defense Forces will conduct a basic security clearance for each selected person.

After the selection, the conscripts will be seconded to the Air War School in Tikkakoski. From there, they serve in the Cyber ​​Department of the Management Systems Center, which handles their training.

Defense Forces does not disclose the number of people being trained as cyber conscripts or reveal their names.

Training for cyber conscripts began in 2015. Initially, the visions for them were greater than realized. Up to dozens of cyber conscripts had to be trained.

Four years ago HS was toldthat the number of people interested in the first searches was over fifty, but that only a few songs were selected. There were simply not enough skilled applicants.

The level of all selected also did not meet expectations and some were sent back.

Lieutenant colonel Kimmo Pispa The Defense Forces Command System Center says he no longer recognizes this.

“My view is that the way a job search now works will bring in the amount we are currently able to train for our resources. The crowd that comes from there is qualitatively good, ”he assures.

In the choices emphasis is placed on conscripts’ prior knowledge and, in particular, on security issues.

Defense Forces list online, what kind of expertise is expected from cyber defenders. Knowledge should be in at least one of these areas, such as network technology, programming or encryption systems.

The demands can feel tough on many in their twenties.

“However, cyber is such a broad concept that knowledge, communication and security skills and attitudes can produce a wide range of suitable combinations,” Comrade Lieutenant Pispa consoled.

“Service tasks can be tailored and tailored accordingly, especially in the form of various development projects. The work can be, for example, the development of tools or functions in a training environment. This has been on the minds of conscripts. ”

Pispa admits that young conscripts cannot have the same skills as those who have attended school and been in employment.

“It’s clear that, as a rule, these people are just starting their studies.”