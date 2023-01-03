Defense Forces | “Dad thinks I’m not fit for the army” – Sini Inkilä, 19, plans to prove dad wrong

The number of women wanting to do military service doubled in less than a decade

Military training last year, the number of women who received education exceeded the number of thousand trained per year for the first time. In 2022, a total of 1,040 women will retire from the Defense Forces and the Border Guard.

Last year, a historic number also started military service i.e. 1,211 women. Over the years, the Border Guard and the Defense Forces have already trained 12,262 women in the reserve, which corresponds, for example, to the occupation of about two brigades.

Conscript age classes have decreased so much that the Finnish Defense Forces have woken up to actively recruiting more women for voluntary military service to replace men.

At the beginning of the last decade, 600–800 women applied for the service every year, but last year there were already almost 1,600 applicants.

HS asked three women starting military service this year why they wanted to join the army.

The interviews revealed the women’s strong desire to defend Finland. Obtaining information about conscript service in advance has helped in decision-making.

Women were allowed to serve in the military for the first time in 1995. Jenni Halonen leaving the convocation ceremony at that time.

On Monday this year’s first batch of arrivals began their military service. Among the new recruits is Eeva Akkanen19, whose service began in the Guards Jääkäririkmenti in Santahamina.

Akkanen’s interest in military service was increased by a kind of “family strain”, as both of his parents have been peacekeepers.

“I’ve listened to their stories and concluded that it could be a really nice thing.”

Akkanen says that he has been thinking about conscript service for a long time. The interest grew stronger in middle school, when conscripts visited there to tell about the service.

In high school, Akkanen attended a program organized by the National Defense Education Association (MPK). Good to go – course, which provides information about conscript service.

Later, he has also been a member of MPK Introducing Intti to women – course.

“We were taught all the basics. It was really interesting when you actually got to see what military service would be like.”

“I do think that it would be good if there were more women in the military service. And you wouldn’t just think that we don’t need to, because the men take care of it,” says Eeva Akkanen.

According to Akkanen, the war in Ukraine has only strengthened his desire to join the army.

“I want to be able to help others and be ready,” he says.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing something new.”

Akkanen says he doesn’t have a clear plan after his conscript service, but a military career is a possible option. In any case, at least peacekeeping missions are interesting.

“My goal is to be in conscript service for a year. If it feels like my own, I have no reason to leave and I can just as well continue.”

Defense forces the 2021 personnel financial statements According to

Most of them worked in civilian positions. There were 238 women as non-commissioned officers, 84 as officers, 17 as special officers, 10 as college officers and 64 as contract soldiers.

Dissertated on Finnish officers in the fall Summer Measles guessed two years ago in his articlethat reporting on women and the army seems to have a positive effect on the interest in applying for voluntary military service.

“One encouraging factor for applying has been a domestic series on television Female soldierswhich describes the everyday life of women in the garrison,” Kouri wrote.

According to Kour, increasing information in one way or another affects women’s interest in applying for military service.

Emma Tervonen22, will start his military service next summer in the Jaeger Brigade in Rovaniemi.

“I want to be part of the national defense if the need arises,” he reasons.

“I’m almost ready to be a nurse. If you could do the work of a medical man.”

Tervonen says that he already thought about studying at the National Defense University when he was in school and high school.

“Of course I have looked Female soldiersseries, and motivation has come from there.”

In Emma Tervonen’s opinion, women should also have mandatory vocations.

What do you think about the war in Ukraine?

“Of course, when entering the service, it makes you wonder what if Russia attacked Finland or something similar. On the other hand, it has been prepared for,” he replies.

“The situation in Finland is also a bit worrying. On the other hand, I feel that we have a very good national defense, and in itself I am not afraid of the situation.”

Tervonen says he expects a lot from conscript service. He says that he is a little worried about the durability of his condition, but nevertheless believes that he will do just fine in the army.

Tervonen has also prepared himself by participating in military service Introducing Intti to women for the course.

“I thought it was really nice. We spent the night in the field and in the barracks. We set up the tent and had spark shifts. I liked it very much, and it gave more impetus to the idea that completing the army is what it’s all about.”

Volunteers the motivation of women is indicated by the fact that a clearly larger proportion of women than men attend leadership training in the army. Last year, no less than 72 percent of the women who went home served 347 days of service.

Submitted his report more than a year ago Parliamentary Conscription Committee stated that the participation of women in national defense should be strengthened and the number of those applying for voluntary military service should be increased.

The committee suggested that efforts should be made to increase the number of women through targeted active communication and recruitment. This would be possible, among other things, by extending mandatory invitations to women as well.

Sini Inkilä19, rookie season starts next summer in the Karelia brigade in Vekaranjärvi.

“I want to be involved in defending my country. Vekaranjärvi is the closest place of service, so I decided to go there.”

The Karelian brigade is also a large ground force. There is a versatile opportunity to do different things, Inkilä reflects.

Sini Inkilä hopes to find good friends during his military service and to challenge himself.

Inkilä thinks that the spark for military service may have come from school history classes, which told about Finland’s defense battles.

“In junior high school, I thought it would be nice to challenge myself. I decided that I would apply.”

After his decision, Inkilä says he watched it on TV Female soldiersseries. She also knows women who have been in the army and has heard their experiences. A military career has also crossed my mind.

Should military service be compulsory for women too?

“It shouldn’t necessarily be mandatory, but women should be told more about it so that they get excited about joining the army. Invitations could become mandatory for women so that they would get more information.”

How has your household reacted to military service?

“Mother and brother are really encouraging. My father is of the opinion that I am not fit for the army and that I will come back on the milk train. I have to prove to him now that his claim is wrong: that I can manage.”