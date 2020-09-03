Defense Forces “Cell phone doctors” are testing the use of their own smartphones in military exercises

The Ring Road 20 exercise, which starts this weekend, is the largest test of reservists’ own terminals to date.

Defense Forces will test the use of reservists’ own smart devices as management tools in the Ring Defense 20 local defense exercise starting next Saturday.

This is the largest similar experiment to date. The goal is for the Defense Forces ‘own systems to be supported by up to hundreds of reservists’ own smartphones or terminals in the exercise.

Defense Forces in its own military slang, intelligent devices are called “everyday tools”. The use of the reservists’ own equipment is based on volunteering and permission from them to use it in the exercise.

“We try to be progressive and take advantage of this opportunity. After all, we have a great deal of know-how in this area. One aspect is the utilization of the competence and innovation of the reservists, ”says the message inspector, the colonel Eero Valkola From the Army Staff.

“The goal is to increase interoperability with other authorities and utilize society’s infrastructure and resources.”

In practice testing various open source systems, i.e. open source applications. In practice, in addition to voice services, these include, for example, instant messaging applications and the storage and transfer of files.

Valkola takes Signal from such an application, for example. Signal is a well-known and respected open source communications application whose traffic travels encrypted. Among other things, a data leak Edward Snowden has said he used it.

The eternal problem of smart devices and their applications is security.

“Yes, the real question is whether the data is secure. And then the fact that the solutions must be local and built in order to guarantee data security, ”says Valkola.

“One has to be careful and understand that if the channel is public, then the place, speech and activity must be covered by traditional functional means.”

Defense Forces has previously tested various ways to utilize reservoir smart devices.

For example, one way has been to use special sim cards provided by the Defense Forces on the devices. According to Valkola, several methods are tried in the Ringing exercise.

The Defense Forces has long developed special fighter-powered terminals. How do they feel about current smartphones?

“As technical solutions, they are quite close to each other when it comes to operating system or performance, but of course those that are productized as fighter terminals have more environmental tolerance and sustainability,” says Valkola.

“One of the ideas of everyday tools is precisely that they can be put to a lot quickly and can be replaced.”

Card the Jaeger Regiment will lead the Ring Road 20 local defense exercise in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and elsewhere in Uusimaa from 5 to 11 September. About 650 conscripts, reservists and members of the Defense Forces will take part in the exercise.

The goal of the exercise is to develop readiness. At the same time, co-operation between different authorities is being practiced. The city of Espoo and the Western Uusimaa Police Department are involved.

The troops operate mainly in Espoo and Hanko, but there are also training areas in Helsinki, Kirkkonummi, Lohja and Raseborg. About 170 vehicles will participate in the exercise.

The Defense Forces warn that some drills use training ammunition that causes noise. More detailed information on them will be published in separate noise bulletins.