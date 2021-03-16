Defense Forces According to the conscript association, some conscripts are not afraid to seek medical attention for fear of quarantine – the Defense Forces do not recognize “such an irresponsible pattern of behavior”

The conscript association also demands that conscripts receive the coronary vaccine in the initial phase after risk groups.

Conscript Association according to some military service users are not afraid to see a doctor because of symptoms suggestive of coronary infection. The fear stems from possible quarantine, which in turn would lead to a postponement of the holidays.

“Hiding the symptoms is understandable, because the flu of one conscript can cause the quarantine of dozens or even more than a hundred conscripts and even a long postponement of holidays, which after four weeks of detention may seem like a mentally impossible option,” Atte Grönroos says in the statement of the union.

Due to the epidemic, the rhythm of military service has been modified so that conscripts are on duty for four weeks and on holiday for two weeks.

Military medicine the center replies to HS by e-mail that the Defense Forces “do not recognize such irresponsible behavior by conscripts”.

“Of course, it is worrying if the will of some conscripts to defeat the pandemic begins to falter,” the response states.

The conscript association also insists in its statement that conscripts will receive a coronary vaccine in the first phase when primary healthy working-age people are vaccinated.

The response of the Center for Military Medicine states that the Defense Forces follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in the order of vaccination.

Defense Forces Epidemiologist Jaana Kuoppala stated in early March Ylellethat the Defense Forces have discussed with the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) the order of vaccination of the Defense Forces. According to Kuoppala, THL did not support special arrangements, so the Defense Forces follow the national vaccination order.

The Center for Military Medicine states that the order of vaccination after risk groups has not yet been determined, but the Defense Forces consider it important that conscripts be vaccinated as soon as possible. Conscripts are vaccinated in the garrison where they serve.