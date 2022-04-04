Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Defense equipment The Defense Forces will buy combat simulators from Saab for EUR 15 million

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Economic|Defense equipment

The ordered products are intended to continue the use of the combat simulator until the end of 2032.

Swedish defense equipment manufacturer Saab says it has received an order from the Defense Forces to supply combat simulators.

Subscribed combat simulators complement previously installed live training solutions.

The total value of the order is approximately EUR 15 million. Saab received the order during the first quarter.

The agreement includes the upgrade of the Pori Brigade Training Center and its equipment, as well as the modernization of other different types of simulators used in eight different troops.

The ordered products are intended to continue the use of the combat simulator until the end of 2032.

Chief of Staff of the General Staff Colonel Kari Pietiläinen says in a statement that the agreement will provide the Defense Forces with even better simulator training capabilities.

According to Pietiläinen, the order will enable the Finnish Defense Forces to improve its performance both within Finland and in multinational co-operation with its partners.

See also  Mess again with Santi Cáseres

#Defense #equipment #Defense #Forces #buy #combat #simulators #Saab #EUR #million

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Denise Pipitone, the immense pain of Piera Maggio: "We remain suspended in the void, while life flows for everyone". His heartbreaking words

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.