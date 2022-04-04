Defense equipment The Defense Forces will buy combat simulators from Saab for EUR 15 million

The ordered products are intended to continue the use of the combat simulator until the end of 2032.

Swedish defense equipment manufacturer Saab says it has received an order from the Defense Forces to supply combat simulators.

Subscribed combat simulators complement previously installed live training solutions.

The total value of the order is approximately EUR 15 million. Saab received the order during the first quarter.

The agreement includes the upgrade of the Pori Brigade Training Center and its equipment, as well as the modernization of other different types of simulators used in eight different troops.

The ordered products are intended to continue the use of the combat simulator until the end of 2032.

Chief of Staff of the General Staff Colonel Kari Pietiläinen says in a statement that the agreement will provide the Defense Forces with even better simulator training capabilities.

According to Pietiläinen, the order will enable the Finnish Defense Forces to improve its performance both within Finland and in multinational co-operation with its partners.