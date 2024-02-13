Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin: “Israel stop, too many dead”

For the Holy See the choice of field is always that of the victims. And therefore for the Israelis massacred at home in the kibbutzim as they were preparing to celebrate the day of Simchat Torah, for the hostages taken from their families, as for the innocent civilians – a third of them children – killed by the bombings in Gaza.

No one can define what is happening in the Strip a 'collateral damage' of the fight against terrorism. The right to defence, Israel's right to bring those responsible for the October massacre to justice, cannot justify this carnage”. This is the content of a front-page editorial in the Osservatore Romano following yesterday's words by the cardinal secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

“Regrettable”. As the embassy of Israel at the Holy See, in a note, defines the statement of the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who yesterday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, declared that the 30 thousand Palestinians killed in Gazaaccording to Hamas sources, indicate that Israel's response to the October 7 massacre is disproportionate.

“Judging the legitimacy of a war without taking into account all relevant circumstances and data inevitably leads to erroneous conclusions,” the embassy writes.

“Gaza has been transformed by Hamas into the largest terrorist base ever. There is almost no civilian infrastructure that has not been used by Hamas for its criminal plans, including hospitals, schools, places of worship and many others.”

Furthermore, continues the Israeli embassy to the Holy See, “much of Hamas' 'project', i.e. the construction of this unprecedented terrorist infrastructure, has been actively supported by the local civilian population. I Gaza civilians also actively participated in the invasion unprovoked attack on October 7 in Israeli territory, killing, raping and taking civilians hostage. All these acts are defined as war crimes.”

The embassy reiterates that “the operations of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) take place in full compliance with international law“. “According to available data, for every Hamas militant killed, three civilians lost their lives. All civilian victims are to be mourned, but in past wars and operations of NATO forces or Western forces in Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan, the proportion was 9 or 10 civilians for every terrorist. So, the IDF's percentage in trying to avoid civilian deaths is about 3 times higher, despite the battlefield in Gaza being much more complicated, as already mentioned.”

On this basis, according to the Israeli embassy to the Holy See, “any objective observer cannot help but come to the conclusion that responsibility for the death and destruction in Gaza lies with Hamas and Hamas alone. This is forgotten too often and too easily. It is not enough to condemn – concludes the note – the genocidal massacre of October 7 and then point the finger at Israel by referring to its right to existence and self-defense only as a simple duty and not considering the general picture”.

The Israeli Air Force, after attacks from Lebanon, struck a “series of Hezbollah targets in the areas of Jabal el Braij, Houneh, Dunin, Aadchit, and Souaneh.” The military spokesperson made it known that among the objectives they were “achieved military compounds, operational control centers and terrorist facilities used by Hezbollah terrorists“.

“Many targets – he explained – belong to the Redwan Forces”, Hezbollah's special units.

New stop the negotiations for the release of the hostages in the hands of Hamas and a ceasefire in Gaza: Israel will not return its representatives to Cairo, where negotiations have been continuing for days, until Hamas changes its conditions on the release of the hostages.

“Israel has not received any new proposal from Hamas on the release of the hostages in Cairo”, says the Israeli prime minister's office, Benjamin NetanyahuAnd “it will not give in to Hamas's delusional demands“. Only “a change in Hamas' positions will allow the negotiations to advance”, says the Tel Aviv government.

The umpteenth setback to the negotiations, conducted by the heads of Israeli intelligence, the head of the CIA and the Egyptian services with the mediation of Qatar and which in the last few hours seemed closer to a conclusion, sparked a desperate reaction from the families of the hostages, according to which Netanyahu's decision not to return to the table means “the death sentence” of the hostages still in the hands of Hamas.

L'Hostages Families Forum, which represents the families of most of the prisoners remaining in Gaza, says it is “stunned” by the decision to “obstruct” the ongoing talks, adding that “it appears that some members of the government have decided to sacrifice the lives of the hostages by admitting it.” This decision will mark their “death sentence”.

Tension in the area continues to be very high and the risk of escalation is significant: Israeli Air Force fighter jets have carried out “extensive raids on Lebanon” in response to Hezbollah's rocket launches. And it remains the situation in Gaza is dramaticwhile the specter of an Israeli plan for a massive offensive in Rafah, in the south of the Strip, which would make the situation even more serious, hovers.

The World Health Organization says that the situation in Gaza's hospitals is now unsustainable and accuses Israel of hindering aid delivery missions. “Military operations in Rafah could lead to a massacre in Gaza” and to the “final death” of humanitarian operations added Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

The French president Emmanuel Macronasked Netanyahu to stop operations in Gaza because the “humanitarian situation” is “intolerable”. Macron, who joins the voices of dozens of countries, from the USA to the United Kingdom, from China to the EU, also expressed to Netanyahu “the firm opposition from France” to an Israeli offensive in Rafah and spoke of the “extreme urgency” of reaching an agreement “without further delay” on a ceasefire.