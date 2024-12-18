Defense demands the annulment of the agreement between Desokupa and a military association

The Ministry of Defense has demanded the cancellation of the agreement between the Desokupa company and a military association signed yesterday. The department headed by Margarita Robles affirms that, according to its legal advice, this agreement is void and demands its disappearance “due to the lack of legitimacy of the association and due to the very purpose of the agreement.” Defense warns that if it is not annulled, the Ministry will go to court.

The agreement was signed and announced this Tuesday with a video in which both Daniel Esteve, leader of Desokupa, and the president of the Troop and Sailor Association (ATME), Antonio Gómez, participated. An association that claims to be the third with the most members in the military field and that thanked Esteve not only for signing the agreement but also for taking time to serve them as he was a “very busy” man.

The agreement, as explained by the ATME spokesperson, was intended to train soldiers who wanted to work, above all, in the private security sector when they left the Armed Forces and sought their return to civilian life. “Appropriate training for reintegration into civilian life, or working in any type of security company, given that our profession is closely linked to security,” he said after accusing the Ministry of Defense of incurring “dereliction of duties” in this aspect.

The reaction of the Ministry led by Margarita Robles has been to demand the annulment of the agreement under the threat of claiming its nullity in court and opening a file against the association that has allied itself with Desokupa and its ‘Club’. The Ministry’s legal counsel, it explains in a statement, has examined the agreement and has issued a report “demonstrating the nullity of the agreement” for two reasons: “Lack of legitimacy of the association and due to the very purpose of the agreement.” .