It is striking that in the 676 pages of the thoughtful Spain 2050 report, a prospective exercise on the objectives achievable by our country in 30 years, not a single word appears on the role of the Armed Forces in defending all these achievements to those we aspire to. It is difficult to assimilate knowing that their main mission is precisely to ensure constitutional order, territorial integrity and the protection of the full exercise of public freedoms and rights conquered, including those that come in those three decades to come. An easy explanation would be to resort to the newspaper library and maliciously bring up the headline of an interview in 2014 with Pedro Sánchez, recently elected secretary general of the PSOE: “The Ministry of Defense is left over.” It was frivolous, typical of a short interview for the back cover of a national newspaper, of a young politician who must have thought that he could afford such frivolity, since he was then very far from the responsibility that governing a country entails. But as was foreseeable, President Sánchez has been reminded of that lapidary nonsense, now that he has had to resort to the Armed Forces to protect the border with Morocco in Ceuta, where hundreds of Moroccan minors were used by the Mohamed VI regime. The shocking images of our soldiers, together with civil guards and members of the Red Cross, rescuing children from the waters or treating them on the beach of El Tarajal once again evidence the crucial role of our Armies in the most dramatic and complicated situations. Personally, I think it’s good that, at the request of Brussels, Pedro Sánchez commissioned this prospective study to a hundred experts. We really need to project with long lights which country we want, although I dislike the propaganda ringorango of its presentation and that this roadmap does not address geopolitical issues whose relevance is made clear by this latest humanitarian, diplomatic and security crisis. It is evident that this plan, among other issues, lacks an analysis of what Defense we want for Spain in 2050.

Neither the unfortunate phrase of yesteryear, nor this recent oblivion, take their toll on political leaders because in Spanish society the consolidation of the so-called Culture of Defense remains a pending issue, which is key to guaranteeing security, national sovereignty, public liberties and the welfare of citizens. Thanks to the international missions in conflict zones, the inestimable role of the UME in major disasters and the effort to reach out to the citizens of the three Armies, much progress has been made in the social appreciation of our professionalized and modern Armed Forces. Even so, at the moment of truth they are still the great forgotten, or sacrificed, especially when it comes to public budgets (we are the fourth NATO country that dedicates the least percentage to Defense) or the recognition of the functions that have been assigned to them. been entrusted by the executive branch. Only a few weeks ago, for example, Spain put an end to almost two decades of mission in Afghanistan, and yet the return of the last soldiers has been without pain or glory. There have been many soldiers who from the Region of Murcia were in the Afghan hornet’s nest risking their lives in the fulfillment of the mission. Some of them today tell their experiences in THE TRUTH.

It is enough to see the coastal batteries and the fortresses of the Region of Murcia to verify that the defense of the territory has been a historical constant in this enclave of southeastern Spanish, bordering by land and sea. Three-thousand-year-old Cartagena and Lorca, a defensive point during the Middle Ages, are what they are due to their geostrategic position and their long military past. Today the history and reality of the Region cannot be understood without the social omnipresence of the Navy in Cartagena, the Air Force in San Javier and Alcantarilla and the Army in Javalí and Cartagena. Over the years, the Ministry of Defense has accumulated a historical and cultural heritage in the Region of special value. Added to this is the ability of the Armed Forces to also boost the regional and local economy. The clearest and most brilliant example is the construction in Navantia of the first S-80 submarine for the Navy, which leaves about 80 million to companies in the Region and numerous jobs.

The Ministry of Defense is not enough. Only from a dangerous naivety for national interests could one think otherwise. No country can seriously consider climbing positions on the international scene without a well-endowed Armed Forces, supported by political power and with the support of the citizenry. It has always been that way throughout history and will continue to do so in 2050.