Friday, September 11, a Defense Council was held by videoconference at the Élysée Palace on the subject of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Jean Castex has not announced any shock measures. He first of all called on the responsibility of each French person. In addition, several measures were unveiled. The tests will therefore be carried out as a priority on hospital staff, contact cases and symptomatic people.

In addition, the duration of isolation has been reduced to 7 days. 2,000 people will also be recruited into the ARS and health insurance. An infectious disease specialist, however, considers these measures too late. “We are always one step behind the virus”, notes Anne-Claude Crémieux, from Saint-Louis Hospital. Live on site, journalist Anne Bourse confirms that there are no new binding measures contrary to what the Scientific Council wanted.

