Defense cooperation | Upi: Regional defense cooperation arrangements can benefit Finland and NATO

Defense cooperation|According to the researchers, for example, cooperation between Finland, Sweden and Norway could be enhanced in air defense.

Finland as a member of NATO, it is also worth promoting smaller regional forms of defense cooperation with different allies, says the report published by the Foreign Policy Institute (Upi).

According to the report, regional cooperation does not make NATO weaker, but rather strengthens the defense alliance, when smaller forms of cooperation can correct the shortcomings of individual smaller member countries through joint arrangements.

The researcher who led the preparation of the report Iro Särkän according to this, cooperation between two, three or more may enhance the alliance’s internal decision-making and help build trust between partners and allies.

“Smaller formats can increase the readiness and performance of the entire federation in the implementation of its regional plans,” Särkkä says in the press release about the report.

In the report let’s look at how Britain, Norway, France, Sweden, Germany and Estonia view defense cooperation with Finland. In addition, we will find out what common interests Finland has with other countries, and identify areas where cooperation could be deepened.

According to the researchers, Finland has a similar northern operating environment as Sweden and Norway, and on the other hand, shares a common concern for the security of the Baltic Sea region with Estonia, Sweden and Germany.

According to the study, the tripartite cooperation between Finland, Sweden and Norway could be deepened, especially in air defense and the defense of the northernmost regions. In addition, Finland could also enhance the cooperation with the Baltic Sea states, in addition to maritime security, in cyber and space environments.