Defense cooperation The United States, Canada and Norway are joining a project to boost European military mobility

Britain is not involved in the EU project. According to Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen, Brexit has weakened defense co-operation between the EU and Britain.

European the Union’s defense ministers have approved the participation of the United States, Canada and Norway in a project aimed at accelerating military mobility in Europe.

This is the first time that the EU has opened up participation in projects under its Defense Cooperation Agreement (Pesco) to third countries.

The project to improve military mobility aims, among other things, to reduce bureaucratic waiting times when troops move across borders.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) welcomes the project and describes that EU defense cooperation will gradually become more concrete.

“EU defense cooperation is moving forward, not by leaps and bounds, but in small or medium-sized steps,” says Kaikkonen.

Britain has not joined this EU project. Kaikkonen could not say for sure why Britain had not joined.

According to him, the difference between Britain and the EU has weakened the defense cooperation between the EU and Britain. He hopes that a model for new defense cooperation will be found.

“Brexit has understandably put things in the yard, and that also applies to defense cooperation. But in the long run, I would consider it in the interests of both Britain and the EU that we build cooperation methods in the field of defense as well, ”Kaikkonen commented.

EU external relations Josep Borrellin according to, improving military mobility will make defense more effective and strengthen security.

Also Secretary General of the Military Alliance NATO Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the decision.

“Non-EU allies have an important role to play in protecting and defending Europe,” Stoltenberg told news agency AFP.

EU countries defense ministers met in Brussels on Thursday. The meeting was preceded by a proposal from several Member States to set up an EU Rapid Reaction Force.

Among other things, the news agency AFP said that 14 member states support the idea of ​​the EU setting up a force of 5,000 troops that could be quickly deployed to crisis areas.

According to an EU official, the proposal is supported by Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.

Minister of Defense Kaikkonen commented that there is no very ready proposal yet.

“This is partly related to the debate on the EU’s role in crisis management,” says Kaikkonen.

According to him, this is a kind of working paper, the importance of which should not be overemphasized.

“Finland is generally involved in working papers” where we can bring clear added value and which meet our own goals.

The debate on EU defense cooperation has been found to be somewhat challenging, as most EU countries also belong to NATO.

The situation in Ukraine was also discussed at the meeting. Last month, Russia grouped up to 100,000 troops for the Ukrainian border and occupied Crimea. Later, at least the majority of the troops were withdrawn.

According to Kaikkonen, the EU is closely monitoring the development of the situation in Ukraine’s neighboring areas. He stressed that the EU naturally supports Ukraine’s sovereignty.