The President of the Government of Navarra, María Chivite, and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, during the tribute to the deceased corporal of the América 66 Infantry Regiment. Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

The death of Corporal Francisco Pérez, 35, after suffering a “cerebral sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia and cerebral hemorrhage ”, on the 24th, is directly related to the AstraZeneca vaccine that was administered 17 days before death, as reported by Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense. Robles pointed out this Monday that medical reports conclude that the military man assigned to the América 66 Infantry Regiment of Mountain Hunters, based in the Aizoáin barracks, Navarra, was a consequence of the administration of the covid-19 vaccine. “In the medical reports they have given us, it seems that there is no doubt that it was a consequence of the administration of the vaccine,” the minister told the media. A report by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognizes a “possible link” between this vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots with low levels of platelets. Until the death of the military man, 222 cases of thrombi had been counted among 35 million doses administered in the European Union.

Robles visited the América 66 Infantry Regiment of Mountain Hunters on Monday, to which Corporal Francisco Pérez belonged. Accompanied by the president of the Navarrese Executive, María Chivite, and the Government delegate, José Luis Arasti, she has conveyed her condolences to the widow of the deceased soldier and his mother. After an act of tribute to the fallen and a parade in the barracks, the minister, together with General Francisco Javier Varela, had a talk with the corporal’s companions, to whom she conveyed her condolences and thanked them for their “work and dedication”.

The corporal was vaccinated with AstraZeneca on the afternoon of April 7 in his own unit. The Spanish Troop and Sailor Association (ATME) explained after his death that in the days after inoculating the drug he suffered “severe headaches and acute discomfort”, forcing him to go to the barracks first aid kit and then to the Emergencies of a Pamplona health center. On the night of Wednesday, April 21, the corporal suffered a faint while he was at his home, according to the Army, to which America 66 belongs.

Robles pointed out that the death of the soldier “has been very hard news”, but, at the same time, he recalled that “it is important that people get vaccinated.” “The vaccine is also insurance,” he said. “We wanted to be here to convey our gratitude, our affection, and at the same time to give that touch that we have to defeat the virus and that the best way to defeat it, even if there are hard and painful moments, is precisely to get vaccinated”, manifested.

3.8 million people have received the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory in Spain, according to Health data from April 30. One and a half million of these people are under the age of 60 who are awaiting the ministry’s decision on the second dose, which the government paralyzed after the EMA linked the very infrequent episodes of thrombi with the administration of the drug.