Eva Högl is the Federal Government’s Defense Commissioner. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The Bundeswehr is involved in two missions in Mali, most recently with around 1,350 soldiers. The Armed Forces Commissioner Eva Högl calls for a “relentless” analysis of the operations.

Berlin – According to the Armed Forces Commissioner Eva Högl, the Bundeswehr operations in Mali, West Africa, must be checked for possible termination.

“We have to analyze it ruthlessly. And then this option should also be on the table, ”said Högl to the German Press Agency in Berlin. However, “what our realistic goals are” must be agreed with the international partners. Germany should play an active role in this and present an honest interim report.

In Mali, the Bundeswehr is involved in the UN Minusma mission and the EU training mission EUTM – most recently with slightly more than 1,350 soldiers.

Differentiated consideration

Before Christmas, Högl was in Mali and neighboring Niger. She advised a clear distinction between Minusma and EUTM. “At Minusma, a lot depends on how the situation in Mali develops. The mission is to secure the peace treaty and build state structures, ”she said. “There was the second coup. When I was there, the election was just being canceled and postponed to an indefinite time. I put a big question mark on this mission. “

On the other hand, she has a positive impression of the EU training mission EUTM. Above all in Niger, this works very well. “In Niger, I had the impression that, despite the difficulties that this country also has, there is more possible in terms of support and training than there is in Mali. In Niger there is a semi-established democracy with elections and a government that addresses the problems, ”said Högl. dpa