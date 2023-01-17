The registrations for the new Dutch pilot with a voluntary, paid service year in the armed forces far exceed the available places. The Ministry of Defense confirmed this on Tuesday after reporting The Telegraph. The current class has room for 125 people. There were more than 300 registrations. As a result, the Ministry of Defense is forced to impose a registration freeze.

The service year that was announced in the autumn, following the example of Scandinavian countries, aims to cope with the large shortage of personnel in the defense sector. At least 3,600 places would not be filled at the moment. She also hopes to retain the volunteers for a long time, so that they can get a taste of the armed forces.

Defense, which was already planning to take on a thousand volunteers per year from 2025, is not considering scaling up the current capacity of the project despite the high demand. The limited facilities and supervisors do not allow this, according to a spokesperson NRC. The next 125 places will become available in February next year. She will open a new application round from April.

It is unclear what the reason for the large number of registrations is. According to a spokesman, the defense hardly advertised the project. “Perhaps,” he says, “it appeals to a social duty to do something about our safety. The profession also evokes a lot of appreciation within society. Moreover, the skills you acquire will not look out of place on your CV. Even if you don’t stick around, they can benefit you in your further career.”